Aer Lingus Launches AerSpace Premium Short-Haul Product

Aer Lingus has announced the launch of AerSpace, a new premium travel product for short-haul guests, commencing 1 September 2019.

AerSpace guests flying to select destinations across the UK and Continental Europe will be guaranteed an aisle or window seat on the first row of the aircraft with the middle seat left unoccupied for a roomier flight.

For added convenience, AerSpace guests will also enjoy reserved cabin space directly overhead and arrive at their destination more relaxed and refreshed with complimentary lounge access, Fast Track security, priority boarding, and onboard refreshments from the Aer Lingus onboard menu.

Designed with guests’ needs in mind, AerSpace is a unique offering in Europe. It promises seamless travel catering for those who require more space and comfort whether it be for business or leisure. In terms of Aer Lingus’s most popular short-haul destinations, London, Paris, Manchester and Barcelona top the list. Recognising that the Dublin – London corridor is one of the busiest business corridors globally, Aer Lingus bookings for London indicate that 25% of guests travel to the UK capital for business purposes.

Susanne Carberry, Director of Network Revenue and Loyalty, Aer Lingus

Susanne Carberry, Director of Network Revenue and Loyalty, Aer Lingus, said: “We are thrilled to introduce a new fare option that gives greater comfort and convenience to our guests. At Aer Lingus we are committed to innovating our product offering to meet travellers’ ever-changing needs. AerSpace guests will have reserved seating in row 1 on our most popular routes, leaving the middle seat free and allowing more space to work or simply relax as they fly.

“Not only will those choosing AerSpace enjoy a suite of complimentary services including lounge access and priority boarding, AerClub members will also collect Avios on their AerSpace purchase. We are proud to launch AerSpace in response to feedback from our guests seeking a more premium and spacious travel experience when flying short-haul with Aer Lingus.”

AerSpace enhances Aer Lingus’ fare offering, which also includes Saver, the lowest fare option, Plus, and Advantage, together offering choice to cater for travellers’ individual needs. AerSpace is available to book now for travel from 1 September 2019, with fares from €129 each-way including taxes and charges.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

