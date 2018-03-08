News

Aer Lingus offers Priority Boarding to all Female Passengers

Aer Lingus offers Priority Boarding to all Female Passengers

Aer Lingus will mark International Women’s Day today by offering Priority Boarding to all women departing on UK and European flights from Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Knock and Belfast. Some 110 flights on Thursday 8th March will see female travellers along with any junior travel companions board their flight ahead of all other guests as a gesture by the airline to join in this global celebration recognising the achievements of women and promoting greater gender equality.

More than 2,000 of the 4,200 Aer Lingus employees are female, carrying out roles across all areas of the airline including pilots, cabin crew, engineers, flight dispatchers, check-in and boarding teams, planners,  IT, marketing, communications, finance, and logistics specialists to name a few.

Aer Lingus is focused on supporting female talent across the airline and has created an Aer Lingus Women’s Network called LIFT (Let’s Inspire Female Talent), the purpose of which is to recognise, enable and support the career progression of women in Aer Lingus through ongoing workshops, panels discussions, networking and mentoring programmes.

To highlight the important roles fulfilled by female members of the Aer Lingus team, transatlantic flight, EI 105 from Dublin to New York was managed by an all-female crew. While Aer Lingus employs many female cabin crew members it also has a proven track record of employing female pilots. It was the first airline in Europe to do so when Grainne Cronin flew her first flight as a qualified Aer Lingus pilot in 1978. Today 10% of Aer Lingus pilots are female, which is more than double the international airline industry average. While we are proud of this statistic, we continue to work hard to encourage more female applicants for our pilot vacancies.

This week staff members were also invited to bring their daughters to work for a day, to get a flavour of the varied career opportunities available in the airline business to young women starting out in their careers.

Marking International Women’s Day, Davina Pratt, Director of Operations commented: “We are delighted to highlight International Women’s Day today by offering Priority Boarding to all females travelling on our short haul flights out of Ireland. As the Director of Operations of Ireland’s only 4 Star airline, and as a female Senior Manager I firmly believe in recognising and supporting female talent. At Aer Lingus we are proud to employ more than 2,000 females and I hope this figure will continue to rise as we see more women in visible leadership positions in Aer Lingus and beyond.”

 

 

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Cork Airport eNews September 2016 Story 2

Cork Airport in European-wide Public Vote for New Route

Neil SteedmanMarch 8, 2018
Read More
IV 40 Year Anniversary Image

Insight Vacations New Agent Incentive

Michael FloodMarch 8, 2018
Read More
Roadshow poster_TUAM_22022018-01

Travel Suppliers Network to Go West

Michael FloodMarch 8, 2018
Read More
International Travel & Tourism Awards Logo

WTM London Opens Nominations for Inaugural International Travel & Tourism Awards

Neil SteedmanMarch 8, 2018
Read More
Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways Announces New Destinations at ITB

Michael FloodMarch 8, 2018
Read More
Irish Ferries Haven Easter Offers

Haven Easter Offers Unveiled by Irish Ferries

Neil SteedmanMarch 8, 2018
Read More
REPRO FREE 07/03/2018, Berlin, Germany – Expedia presented Tourism Ireland with its 2017 ‘campaign of the year’ accolade, on the Ireland stand at ITB in Berlin. PIC SHOWS: HE Michael Collins, Irish Ambassador to Germany; Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland; Tourism Minister Shane Ross; Wendy Olson Killion, Expedia Media Solutions; Christopher Brooke, Vice Chairman of Tourism Ireland; and Kathryn Alker, Expedia Media. Pic – Tourism Ireland (no repro fee) Further press info – Sinéad Grace, Tourism Ireland 087 685 9027

Expedia Recognises Tourism Ireland Campaign

Michael FloodMarch 8, 2018
Read More
WestJet Swoop

WestJet Group’s Swoop Appoints Steven Greenway as President

Neil SteedmanMarch 8, 2018
Read More
Flexible Autos Manning Travel

Flexible Autos Vouchers for January Bookings

Neil SteedmanMarch 8, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland