Aer Lingus Offers Voucher Plus 10%

Passengers booked to travel on Aer Lingus between 21 March and 31 May can apply for a voucher for the full value of their travel, including taxes and charges, plus an additional 10%. The voucher can be used to book travel to / from any destination on the Aer Lingus network over the next five years.

Guests can apply for the voucher online at aerlingus.com

For further information, visit aerlingus.com Voucher Request