Aer Lingus Plans Four New Routes ex Dublin for Summer 2020

Aer Lingus is set to commence four new European routes and open up even greater capacity on its transatlantic network from summer 2020. Ireland’s only four-star airline today announced its upcoming Dublin summer schedule with news that it will commence flying direct from Dublin to Italian cities Brindisi, Puglia, and Alghero, Sardinia, from next year. Last week, Aer Lingus also announced new direct routes from Shannon Airport to Paris and Barcelona, commencing March and May respectively.

Italy continues to be one of the most popular European destinations for Irish sun-seekers and city breakers. Those in search of an Italian adventure in 2020 will be pleased that Aer Lingus has added its 10th and 11th routes into the country, direct from Dublin.

Bella Brindisi, Alghero Amore

Nestled in the heel of the Italian boot, Brindisi is located in the Puglia region of Italy on the Adriatic coast and has much to offer with its baroque architecture, ancient temples, pristine beaches and delicious seafood restaurants lining the seafront promenade. Visitors can also use Brindisi as a base to explore the greater Puglia region, from the olive groves in Salento to the traditional Trulli houses in Alberobello, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Aer Lingus will also connect Ireland direct to Sardinia for the first time as it commences flying to Alghero in summer 2020. Located on the northwest of the island, the medieval city is a bustling hub of culture, food and nightlife and surrounded by almost 2,000km of serene sandy coast. Go cross-country and discover mountainous hiking trails and look out for the bronze-age ruins of Su Nuraxi di Barumini, commonly referred to as Sardinia’s Stonehenge.

More Seats to the States

Summer 2020 will see Aer Lingus’s best-ever capacity to North America with 1.9 million seats on sale to transatlantic destinations. Orlando, Florida, will move from a four flights per week service to six flights per week, the Miami service will increase from two to three flights per week, and the Dublin to Seattle route will move to a daily service in summer 2020, increasing from five flights per week.

Fleet upgrades will also see some direct routes enjoy greater capacity next year, such as Los Angeles, Washington DC and Minneapolis St Paul, which will soon be serviced by the larger A330 aircraft. In addition, by summer 2020 Aer Lingus will have replaced the full B757 fleet with four new A321 neo LR aircraft, which will operate with over 20% greater fuel efficiency.

As announced last week, Aer Lingus guests in the Shannon region will have direct access to two of Europe’s most popular destinations, Barcelona and Paris, from summer 2020. With a rich and proud heritage, Barcelona is the capital city of Catalonia and is famed for its unique architecture, much of which is the work of architect and sculptor Antoni Gaudí, while in France, the City of Love awaits as Aer Lingus revealed it will fly direct to Paris from Shannon next summer.

Guests flying from Cork will also enjoy a busy summer schedule as Aer Lingus, the largest airline operating out of Cork Airport, continues to service popular sun holiday destinations, including Alicante, Malaga, Faro, and Nice. The recently added Dubrovnik route will also move from two flights per week to three flights per week out of Cork in the summer 2020 schedule.

With regard to its Belfast operation, Aer Lingus will continue to operate a high frequency daily schedule from Belfast City Airport to London Heathrow.

David Shepherd, Chief Commercial Officer, Aer Lingus, said: “We are thrilled to offer Irish guests even more ways to explore Europe with the addition of two new direct routes from Dublin to Italy – Brindisi, Puglia, and Alghero in Sardinia – and our new routes from Shannon direct to Paris and Barcelona. Our ambition for the future of Aer Lingus is underpinned by a profitable, sustainable short-haul network and our summer 2020 schedule is testament to this commitment.

“Transatlantic growth continues to be our priority, and this is being realised in 2020 with the increased frequency and capacity on many direct routes from Dublin. Not only does this strengthen Ireland’s connectivity with the United States but creates a greater, more efficient connection via Dublin for our neighbours in the UK and continental Europe.”

The Aer Lingus Dublin to Brindisi, Puglia, service commences on 23 May 2020 and will be operated by an A320 aircraft twice weekly with one-way fares starting from €79.99 including taxes and charges. The Dublin to Alghero, Sardinia, service commences on 24 May 2020 and will be operated by an A320 aircraft twice weekly with one-way fares starting from €79.99 including taxes and charges.