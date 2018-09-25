Aer Lingus Planning New Livery and New Uniforms

Stephen Kavanagh,CEO of Aer Lingus was a guest speaker at APEX Expo, taking the opportunity to emphasise the company’s commitment to expansion of transatlantic connectivity between Ireland and North America.

Last week, the company reaffirmed this commitment with the announcement of two new transatlantic routes; Minneapolis St. Paul in the US and Montréal in Canada, bringing the total number of North American destinations served by Aer Lingus to 15.

Stephen Kavanagh, CEO Aer Lingus, said: “Since joining International Airlines Group (IAG) in 2015, Aer Lingus has launched eight new direct transatlantic services to Los Angeles, Newark, Hartford, Miami, Philadelphia, Seattle and now Montréal and Minneapolis-St. Paul, marking the largest ever transatlantic expansion in our history.

“In the past three years alone, Aer Lingus has increased the number of destinations served from nine to 15 and has also added capacity on a number of existing routes. The two new destinations will add a quarter of a million additional seats annually to Aer Lingus’ transatlantic network which already carries 2.8 million guests annually between Ireland and North America. Our ambition is to be the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic and we will continue to add new routes and capacity on an ongoing basis over the coming years.”

Aer Lingus continues to drive its expansion strategy of its Dublin Airport base into a major European transatlantic gateway. Next year, the airline will take delivery of the first of its new Airbus A321 neo long-range aircraft, which has new engine and aero-dynamic technology and delivers increased range, increased fuel efficiency and reduced noise.

Aer Lingus will also begin offering complimentary refreshments to Economy Class guests onboard transatlantic flights as well as up to 20MB of free WiFi for its Smart Fare transatlantic economy guests.

Stephen Kavanagh, CEO Aer Lingus, also said: “Alongside our growth strategy, we remain committed to delivering our signature high standard of service to our guests. Our aircraft are designed for maximum guest comfort, whether in Economy or Business Class and our staff are dedicated to ensuring every guest has a pleasant experience on board.

“Among the extras we offer as standard on transatlantic flights are complimentary 23kg baggage allowance (Smart Fare), complimentary on-board meals, and 120-hours of the very best in-flight entertainment. We are announcing today our intent to also offer a complimentary glass of wine or beer with the meal service to our transatlantic Economy guests and to provide free social messaging with 20MB complimentary WiFi for Smart Fare transatlantic economy guests.

“Extensive feedback from our guests has informed these decisions as we adapt our offer to our guests’ needs. Uniquely in Europe we are also able to offer guests travelling from the UK access to U.S. Customs and Border pre-clearance at Dublin and Shannon airport.”

Kavanagh also informed attendees of Aer Lingus’ plans to unveil a refreshed brand identity in January which will reflect the airline’s modern outlook and ambition to be the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic.