Aer Lingus Plans Las Vegas Service, Cancels Porto

Aer Lingus is considering a twice or three-times-weekly non-stop service from Dublin to Las Vegas for next winter, but has cancelled plans to commence a Dublin – Porto service this summer.

Stephen Kavanagh

Stephen Kavanagh, Chief Executive, Aer Lingus

Stephen Kavanagh, Chief Executive, in an interview with the Irish Independent, said: “We think there is demand there. We can see from our own traffic data that for the Irish consumer Las Vegas is very attractive. We think there is an opportunity around Las Vegas. Whether it is year-round or just tactically in the winter months, that’s what we are looking at.

“We need to find a balance to the peak summer months, where the US consumer is the main source of our traffic and where Ireland is the destination.”

Porto

On 15th November last year Aer Lingus announced new services from Dublin to Miami, Porto and Split for this summer, but the airline has now cancelled plans to start the Porto service “due to insufficient demand to sustain the route”.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

