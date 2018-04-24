Aer Lingus Regional Cork-Cornwall Route Returns with Extended Summer Service

Aer Lingus Regional, operated by Stobart Air, has announced an extended summer service for its Cork-Cornwall Newquay route, which will operate twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 9th May to 6th October, with an additional 20% capacity and fortnight of service compared to 2017.

Graeme Buchanan, Managing Director, Stobart Air, said: “To meet strong demand, Stobart Air is thrilled to offer Cork passengers an extended summer service to the beautiful English county of Cornwall.

“Cornwall is a unique UK destination. For those seeking a change to city breaks in Edinburgh or Manchester, a flight from Cork to Newquay offers a fantastic mix of bustling country towns, gorgeous coastal scenery, and attractions for foodies, thrill-seekers and culture buffs alike.”

Cornwall Airport Newquay, just on the outskirts of the town, is also close to Truro, Cornwall’s only city, and the famous Penzance and St Ives. The neighbouring county of Devon, which includes Plymouth and Exeter, is only a short distance away by car and train.

Cornwall is England’s southernmost county. Steeped in history, Cornwall has its own language and unique culture. Some legends have it that King Arthur was born in and later ruled Cornwall.

Home to the spectacular botanical gardens of the Eden Project, the cliffs and beaches of Land’s End, and some of the UK’s greatest foods, drinks and restaurants, Cornwall truly has something for every visitor.