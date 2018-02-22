Aer Lingus Roadshow Attracts Large Trade Numbers in Dublin

Aer Lingus, in association with 14 American destinations served by the airline, have hit the road with a roadshow travelling to Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Limerick. The Dublin venue was the Radisson Blu Hotel in Golden Lane, where the event attracted more than 160 agents to get the latest information on all of the airline’s extensive American route network.

This marketing initiative could be viewed as the most pro-active this year and full credit is due to the Aer Lingus team, headed by Yvonne Muldoon, of John Keogh, Jenny Rafter, Ivan Beacom and Dermot Lee.