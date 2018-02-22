Aer Lingus Roadshow Attracts Large Trade Numbers in Dublin
Aer Lingus, in association with 14 American destinations served by the airline, have hit the road with a roadshow travelling to Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Limerick. The Dublin venue was the Radisson Blu Hotel in Golden Lane, where the event attracted more than 160 agents to get the latest information on all of the airline’s extensive American route network.
Laura Cordoba and Aide Icardi, Map Travel
The Dublin venue was the Radisson Blu Hotel in Golden Lane, where the event attracted more than 160 agents to get the latest information on all of the airline’s extensive American route network.
Magdalena Reimann and Elise Rudriguez, GTI
This marketing initiative could be viewed as the most pro-active this year and full credit is due to the Aer Lingus team, headed by Yvonne Muldoon, of John Keogh, Jenny Rafter, Ivan Beacom and Dermot Lee.
Shripa Seth and Edina Torok from GTI
Laura Jean Tyrell and Annette James, BookaBed, with Yolanda Fletcher, Illinois Office of Tourism
Caroline Quigley and Debbie Murray, Keith Prowse; Paul Sauceda, The Godfrey Hotel Boston; Patricia Purdue, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism; and Nancy Gardella, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism
Daniella Freeman and Elisha Bernie, Neenan Travel
Rebekah Wright, Toni Fennell and Marie Byrne, Abbey Travel
Ivan Beacom, Aer Lingus, meets Criona Buggie and Annette McCann, Travel Counsellors
Caroline Quigley, Keith Prowse; Joanne Hegarty, Wallace Travel; and Debbie Murray, Keith Prowse
Stephen and Marie Furey, Pab Travel, meet Niocola de Bergolis, Visit Orlando
Joanne Hegarty, Wallace Travel, meets Hayley French, Discover LA
Adan Forsdile was busy promoting San Francisco
Joannne Coll and Caroline Gallagher, Travel Department
Paula Scanlon, Helen Bernes and Trish O’Reilly, Best4Travel
Mairead Keegan, Click&Go, and Claire Doherty, Travel Department
Julie Greenhill and Greg Evans, Philadelphia CVB
Linda Macken and Catherine Grennell-Whyte, Railshop.ie
YouTube
RSS