Aer Lingus Roadshow Attracts Large Trade Numbers in Dublin

Aer Lingus, in association with 14 American destinations served by the airline, have hit the road with a roadshow travelling to Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Limerick. The Dublin venue was the Radisson Blu Hotel in Golden Lane, where the event attracted more than 160 agents to get the latest information on all of the airline’s extensive American route network.

Laura Cordoba and Aide Icardi, Map Travel

The Dublin venue was the Radisson Blu Hotel in Golden Lane, where the event attracted more than 160 agents to get the latest information on all of the airline’s extensive American route network.

Magdalena reimann and Elise Rudriguez from GTI.

This marketing initiative could be viewed as the most pro-active this year and full credit is due to the Aer Lingus team, headed by Yvonne Muldoon, of John Keogh, Jenny Rafter, Ivan Beacom and Dermot Lee.

Shripa Seth and Edina Torok from GTI

Laura Jean Tyrell and Annette James, BookaBed, with Yolanda Fletcher, Illinois Office of Tourism

Caroline Quigley and Debbie Murray, Keith Prowse; Paul Sauceda, The Godfrey Hotel Boston; Patricia Purdue, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism; and Nancy Gardella, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism

Daniella Freeman and Elisha Bernie, Neenan Travel

Rebekah Wright, Toni Fennell and Marie Byrne, Abbey Travel

Ivan Beacom, Aer Lingus, meets Criona Buggie and Annette McCann, Travel Counsellors

Caroline Quigley, Keith Prowse; Joanne Hegarty, Wallace Travel; and Debbie Murray, Keith Prowse

Stephen and Marie Furey, Pab Travel, meet Niocola de Bergolis, Visit Orlando

Joanne Hegarty, Wallace Travel, meets Hayley French, Discover LA

Adan Forsdile was busy promoting San Francisco

Joannne Coll and Caroline Gallagher, Travel Department

Paula Scanlon, Helen Bernes and Trish O’Reilly, Best4Travel

Mairead Keegan, Click&Go, and Claire Doherty, Travel Department

Julie Greenhill and Greg Evans, Philadelphia CVB

Linda Macken and Catherine Grennell-Whyte, Railshop.ie

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

