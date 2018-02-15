News

Aer Lingus Spring Flash Sale On Until Tomorrow

Aer Lingus has a Flash Sale to North America with €100 off round trips to destinations including New York, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles and Seattle – book on the website by midnight Friday 16th February 2018 for travel between 10th April and 6th June 2018.

Route

Fares from

Dublin – New York JFK

€159

Dublin – Boston

€159

Dublin – Newark

€159

Dublin – Hartford

€159

Dublin – Chicago

€179

Dublin – Orlando

€179

Dublin – Miami

€179

Dublin – San Francisco

€209

Dublin – Seattle

€199

Dublin – Los Angeles

€189

Dublin – Washington DC

€169

Dublin – Philadelphia

€169

Dublin – Toronto

€159

Shannon – New York JFK

€159

Shannon – Boston

€159

Festival fanatics can try to score a spare ticket to Coachella in Los Angeles this April, Sasquatch! in Washington DC in May, or the Governor’s Ball in New York in June.

Families will be happy to start the school holidays early with a trip to Orlando’s theme parks or some much needed relaxation on the beaches of Miami. Culture vultures will delight in a trip to San Francisco, taking in the International Film Festival in April, or join the Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Little Village, Chicago, in May.

Foodies will make a beeline for Tastemaker Toronto in June, one of the top global food festivals, and sports fanatics can spectate at the Boston Marathon in April. Aer Lingus guests can also be among the first to fly with the 4-star airline direct to recently announced Philadelphia, PA, commencing 25th March, and Seattle, WA, commencing 18th May.Smart flies Aer Lingus - White on green

