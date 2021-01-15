News

Aer Lingus Summer Sun Sale

Aer Lingus Summer Sun Sale

Aer Lingus’ latest flash sale offers €20 savings on return flights to a range of European hotspots in Spain, the Canaries, Portugal and Croatia.

Book before midnight on January 19 and customers will get €20 off a fully flexible fare to the following destinations: Alicante, Barcelona, Dubrovnik, Faro, Lanzarote, Lisbon, Malaga, Palma and Split.

All flights are flexible and passengers are entitled to free, unlimited changes up to two hours before departure – with a choice of vouchers or refunds upon booking.

 

