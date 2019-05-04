Aer Lingus Take Off from Cork to Dubrovnik

Aer Lingus’ inaugural flight EI804 from Cork to Dubrovnik, has taken off on an Airbus A320. This new service to the Croatian city famed by popular television series Game of Thrones will take to the skies each Tuesday and Saturday during the summer months.

Dubrovnik is the airline’s second new summer sun route direct from Cork, with Nice having just launched in April. It is the final instalment in Aer Lingus’ summer 2019 schedule which sees over 1 million seats available from Cork to European hotspots. This marks a 4% year-on-year increase in capacity on Aer Lingus flights from Cork Airport and reflects the airline’s commitment to expanding the Rebel County’s route network. Aer Lingus is the largest airline servicing Cork Airport both in frequency of flights and seat capacity and currently connects Cork Airport to 23 destinations across the year.

Otherwise known as the ‘Pearl of the Adriatic’, the city of Dubrovnik lies in southern Croatia, so the addition of the new route will now connect the southern region of Ireland to the south of Croatia and allow those traveling from Cork Airport to fly direct to Dubrovnik with Ireland’s only 4 Star airline and discover all the spectacular city has to offer.

Croatia is an increasingly popular summer destination, and for those in the Munster region in search of a sunshine escape with a difference, Dubrovnik offers just that. Overlooking clear blue waters, the city is renowned for its beautiful beaches, awe-inspiring architecture and rich history. The charming city will undoubtedly win visitors over with its sun-kissed islands, cobbled streets of Dubrovnik’s old town and the shimmering waters of the Adriatic Sea.

Commenting on the inaugural service from Cork to Dubrovnik, Sean Doyle, Chief Executive Officer at Aer Lingus and Youghal native, said:

“We are delighted to launch our second new summer service from Cork for 2019. Dubrovnik is a hugely popular destination for Irish travellers and we’re pleased to report the new service from Cork mirrors this trend. Aer Lingus remains focused on expanding our route network from Cork Airport and on offering Munster travellers even more exciting cities and sunshine escapes to choose from this summer.”

Cork Airport Managing Director, Niall MacCarthy added:

“Aer Lingus is our longest serving and biggest airline partner and we are delighted to see the latest new route from Cork to Dubrovnik take off from Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual airport. Following the commencement of a new year-round Lisbon route and seasonal service to Nice, this brings to 23 the number of routes served by Aer Lingus from Cork Airport.

“Scheduled Nice and Dubrovnik connections from Cork have been among the top-requested destinations from passengers across the south of Ireland. We are delighted that these routes are now available direct from Cork Airport, giving travellers greater choice, along with the award-winning customer service, convenience and low cost car parking that the airport offers.”

Summer fares from Cork to Dubrovnik start from €79.99 one-way including taxes and charges.