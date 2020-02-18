News

Aer Lingus Taste of America Roadshow Comes to Dublin

The second leg of the Aer Lingus Taste of America Roadshow  came to Dublin at The Alex. Hotel  Aer Lingus brought 18 partners from the USA to update trade and media on latest product from all regions of the states.

Ann Marie Casey, North of Boston CVB, with Patricia Purdue, Massachusetts OTT

The glamorous and smart new Aer Lingus cabin crew uniform, including for the first time trousers for the ladies, was worn by hostesses Nicky Dempsey and Megan Hickey, who looked stunning in their new regalia.

Representing Massachusetts OTT and Discover New England, Patricia Purdue told ITTN that the regions continue to be major attractions for Irish visitors.

Sarah Kinsella, Amy Henderson and Tracy McLoughlin, all Tour America, with Gary Orr, Experience Kissimmee

Delighted to be back in Dublin was Julie Greenhills from the Greg Evans Consultancy, representing Philadelphia CVB, who told ITTN that the Aer Lingus flight to Chicago was helping to make the windy city and region even more attractive to the Irish tourist.

Bladhana Richardson, American Holidays, with Ivan Beacom, Aer Lingus

Karl Moen from the Walt Disney Company said that Disney continues to attract thousands of Irish visitors and the product is still one of the leading tourist attractions in the USA.

Stevie Dunseath and Mary Murphy, both Visit Orlando

The USA is one of the main sources of revenue for Aer Lingus. Development of the 13 routes to the USA continues with plans for more routes in 2020 and beyond.

Lisa Warren, Killiney Travel, with Emma McHale, Hertz

With prize draw prizes on offer to Seattle and Minneapolis St Paul, Gillian Purser from Marble City Travel and Dee Ritchie from Cassidy Travel were the lucky winners of flights, hotel accommodation and attraction passes.

Julie Goodhill, Greg Evans Consultancy/Philadelphia CVB; Melissa Rugg, and Tatiana Soukhanova, both Skytours

Ciara Mooney, Freedom Travel; Ivan Beacom, Aer Lingus; and Alison Sheehan, The Travel Corporation

Grant Daley, Universal Parks and Resorts, with Karl Moen, Disney Destinations International

Jenny Rafter, Bill Byrne and Andrea Hunter, all Aer Lingus

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

