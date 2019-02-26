Aer Lingus Taste of America Roadshow in Dublin

Aer Lingus hit the road with The Taste of America Roadshows, partnering with more than 22 US destinations and visited Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Limerick. The airline now flies to fifteen North American destinations from Dublin, and two from Shannon.The Dublin event attracted more than 150 travel agents.
In addition, a new daily flight from Dublin to Minneapolis-St Paul will commence on 1st July 2019, while Dublin to Montreal daily is listed to operate from 8th August 2019. All transatlantic flights offer a two class configuration of Business and Economy.
The network offers onward connections to more than 100 other destinations across North America.
Sharon Harney, Cassidy Travel; Gary Orr, Experience Kissimmee Florida; and Paul Kelly, Cassidy Travel
Annette McCann and Clare Maher, Travel Counsellors
California here we come! Alice Carrick, Tour America; Brendan Croft, Visit California; Fiona Fitzgerald, Visit California; and Catherine Cronin, Tour America
Rochelle Jones, School Tour Company, and Annette James, Bookabed
Dominique Kostias, Massachusetts; Kate Wetherell, White Mountains Attractions Association; Estlil Loparto, Discover New England; Michele Cota, New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs; and Patricia Purdue, Massachusetts
Hayley French, Los Angeles CVB, with Rachel McAnaspie, Wendy McCarthy, Will Walsh, (and standing) Simon McNamara and Caolan Lowry, all Click&Go
Maria Costa Lobo, San Francisco, was briefing Katie Doyle and Peter Stears, Capture Travel
Jade Conroy, Chloe Walsh and Catriona Duffy from Cassidy Travel meet with Samantha Williams, Visit Florida; Hannah Norris, Greater Fort Lauderdale; and Nida Kapaadia, Florida Keys
Claire Doherty, Travel Department, and Tony Lane, Visit USA, meet with Ron Peck and Natalie Jushinski, Visit Seattle
The Bookabed duo of Bev Fly and Colleen Butler
Jean Claffey, Martin Toomey and Alex Garcia, Joe Walsh Tours, were joined by Mary McCormack, Sunway
Jenny Rafter and Kate Kiernan, Aer Lingus
The Platinum Travel team of Paula Cross, Ciara Foley and Helen Kelly
The Connecticut team of Nancy Franco, Yale University Visitor Center, and Susan Henrique, Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau
Enjoying moments in Dublin were David Thresh, Visit Florida, and Grant Daley, Universal Orlando Resort
Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.
YouTube
RSS