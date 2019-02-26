News

Aer Lingus Taste of America Roadshow in Dublin

Aer Lingus hit the road with The Taste of America Roadshows, partnering with more than 22 US destinations and visited Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Limerick. The airline now flies to fifteen North American  destinations from Dublin, and two from Shannon.The Dublin event attracted more than 150 travel agents.

In addition, a new daily flight from Dublin to Minneapolis-St Paul will commence on 1st July 2019, while Dublin to Montreal daily is listed to operate from 8th August 2019. All transatlantic flights offer a two class configuration of Business and Economy.

The network offers onward connections to more than 100 other destinations across North America.

Sharon Harney, Cassidy Travel; Gary Orr, Experience Kissimmee Florida; and Paul Kelly, Cassidy Travel

Annette McCann and Clare Maher, Travel Counsellors

California here we come! Alice Carrick, Tour America; Brendan Croft, Visit California; Fiona Fitzgerald, Visit California; and Catherine Cronin, Tour America

Rochelle Jones, School Tour Company, and Annette James, Bookabed

Dominique Kostias, Massachusetts; Kate Wetherell, White Mountains Attractions Association; Estlil Loparto, Discover New England; Michele Cota, New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs; and Patricia Purdue, Massachusetts

Hayley French, Los Angeles CVB, with Rachel McAnaspie, Wendy McCarthy, Will Walsh,
(and standing) Simon McNamara and Caolan Lowry, all Click&Go

Maria Costa Lobo, San Francisco, was briefing Katie Doyle and Peter Stears, Capture Travel

Jade Conroy, Chloe Walsh and Catriona Duffy from Cassidy Travel meet with Samantha Williams, Visit Florida; Hannah Norris, Greater Fort Lauderdale; and Nida Kapaadia, Florida Keys

Claire Doherty, Travel Department, and Tony Lane, Visit USA, meet with Ron Peck and Natalie Jushinski, Visit Seattle

The Bookabed duo of Bev Fly and Colleen Butler

Jean Claffey, Martin Toomey and Alex Garcia, Joe Walsh Tours, were joined by Mary McCormack, Sunway

Jenny Rafter and Kate Kiernan, Aer Lingus

The Platinum Travel team of Paula Cross, Ciara Foley and Helen Kelly

The Connecticut team of Nancy Franco, Yale University Visitor Center, and Susan Henrique, Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau

Enjoying moments in Dublin were David Thresh, Visit Florida, and Grant Daley, Universal Orlando Resort

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

