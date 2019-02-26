Aer Lingus Taste of America Roadshow in Dublin

Aer Lingus hit the road with The Taste of America Roadshows, partnering with more than 22 US destinations and visited Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Limerick. The airline now flies to fifteen North American destinations from Dublin, and two from Shannon.The Dublin event attracted more than 150 travel agents.

In addition, a new daily flight from Dublin to Minneapolis-St Paul will commence on 1st July 2019, while Dublin to Montreal daily is listed to operate from 8th August 2019. All transatlantic flights offer a two class configuration of Business and Economy.

The network offers onward connections to more than 100 other destinations across North America.