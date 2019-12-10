News

Aer Lingus Teams Up with Press Reader

Aer Lingus Teams Up with Press Reader

Aer Lingus has partnered with Press Reader to give passengers free access to the digital newspaper and magazine provider’s library of over 7,000 publications. Passengers receive a link to download the Press Reader app in their ‘Before You Fly’ email, which is sent out 24 hours before the flight is scheduled to depart.

The number of titles that a passenger can access, and the duration of time they can download content for, depends on fare types, and whether the flight is within Europe or a transatlantic service. Plus and Advantage fare passengers on European flights get download access to five free titles for a period of 24 hours, while Aerspace customers get unlimited access for four days.

On transatlantic services, Saver fare passengers can download five free titles for a period of 24 hours, Smart customers get 10 downloads for 72 hours, Flex passengers get 10 titles for four days, Business fare customers get unlimited access for four days, and Business Flex customers get unlimited access for eight days.

Once a publication has been downloaded it remains on the user’s device and does not expire. The only fare type not to benefit from the new partnership is the Saver fare on European flights.

Aircraft on the European network are not WiFi-enabled, so publications need to be downloaded before departure. Even on transatlantic flights, where WiFi is available, passengers are advised to download their titles while they sre on the ground so that they do not use up too much of their inflight data allowance.

Passengers using the Aer Lingus lounges at Dublin, London Heathrow and New York JFK get full download access to the Press Reader library during their visit.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

The Travel Corporation Christmas Awards Lunch

Michael FloodDecember 10, 2019
Read More

First Guests Arrive On Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

Neil SteedmanDecember 10, 2019
Read More

WestJet Christmas Miracle, To Give or Receive?

Neil SteedmanDecember 10, 2019
Read More

The Travel Corporation Seeks Country Manager for One-Year Maternity Cover Contract

Neil SteedmanDecember 10, 2019
Read More

Busiest Christmas Entertainment Programme Ever at Dublin Airport

Neil SteedmanDecember 10, 2019
Read More

New 2020 Gold Lunch Cruise Series Launched on Sydney Harbour

Neil SteedmanDecember 10, 2019
Read More

Sales for Silversea’s New Antarctica Bridge Fly-Cruise Service Open on 10 December

Neil SteedmanDecember 5, 2019
Read More

Hertz and Air France Launch Hertz DriveU Airport Transfer Service

Neil SteedmanDecember 5, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 5th December 2019

Neil SteedmanDecember 5, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland