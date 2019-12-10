Aer Lingus Teams Up with Press Reader

Aer Lingus has partnered with Press Reader to give passengers free access to the digital newspaper and magazine provider’s library of over 7,000 publications. Passengers receive a link to download the Press Reader app in their ‘Before You Fly’ email, which is sent out 24 hours before the flight is scheduled to depart.

The number of titles that a passenger can access, and the duration of time they can download content for, depends on fare types, and whether the flight is within Europe or a transatlantic service. Plus and Advantage fare passengers on European flights get download access to five free titles for a period of 24 hours, while Aerspace customers get unlimited access for four days.

On transatlantic services, Saver fare passengers can download five free titles for a period of 24 hours, Smart customers get 10 downloads for 72 hours, Flex passengers get 10 titles for four days, Business fare customers get unlimited access for four days, and Business Flex customers get unlimited access for eight days.

Once a publication has been downloaded it remains on the user’s device and does not expire. The only fare type not to benefit from the new partnership is the Saver fare on European flights.

Aircraft on the European network are not WiFi-enabled, so publications need to be downloaded before departure. Even on transatlantic flights, where WiFi is available, passengers are advised to download their titles while they sre on the ground so that they do not use up too much of their inflight data allowance.

Passengers using the Aer Lingus lounges at Dublin, London Heathrow and New York JFK get full download access to the Press Reader library during their visit.