Aer Lingus to Appoint Leisure Sales BDM (UK & Ireland)

Aer Lingus is currently inviting applications for the role of Business Development Manager (UK & Ireland) within the Leisure Sales Department based at Dublin Airport. The closing date for online applications is Tuesday 18th September 2018 and the job reference is 4189.

The Business Development Manager will have responsibility for driving incremental revenue though key account management across UK & Ireland territories. The role will warrant a high level of commercial acumen, effective time management and strong negotiation skills in order to achieve revenue goals. The successful candidate will be tasked with maximising brand awareness in the market, particularly in promoting Dublin as a hub to the USA from UK.

The Role

* The main focus will be to drive strategic account management across a selected portfolio and maintain a targeted call cycle with high performance accounts.

* Achieving revenue targets as set by the business and driving the company agenda.

* Executing an annual sales plan as agreed with the manager of Leisure Sales to ensure delivery on all KPIs.

* Maximising revenue opportunities by developing a proactive sales strategy to drive growth in market share.

* Devising a plan to maximise the airline’s awareness in the UK as the value carrier of choice to the USA via the Dublin gateway initiative.

* Actively evaluate and progress all opportunities to further reduce cost of sale.

* Strategically monitor the market and feedback market intelligence on pricing and distribution within the competitor set.

* Identify potential opportunities for enhancing revenue and yield.

* Negotiate, manage and monitor commercial agreements for key leisure accounts and manage SLAs.

* Manage the overall administrative and budgetary control of assigned account portfolio.

* Providing adequate and timely feedback to management on achievements/ deficiencies/market trends, and challenges together with recommendations and insights on issues in order to support the decision making process.

* Acting as an Ambassador for Aer Lingus at key trade/industry events and maximise brand exposure.

* Ensuring trade communications and training is maximised via social and web tools.

* Working with key stakeholders and being an effective team player.

Qualifications and Key Criteria

* 3rd Level degree or equivalent industry experience of three years.

* Successful track record in a competitive sales environment.

* Good knowledge of airline sales processes.

* Results driven and proven track record of influencing efficiency.

* Experience in GDS or airline systems

* Excellent command of the English language (written and spoken).

* Excellent communication, presentation and influencing skills.

* Ambitious with a strong drive to succeed.

* Proven ability to succeed working in a matrix environment.

* Excellent knowledge and awareness of market conditions, customer needs, competition and financial requirements of the airline.

* Eligible to live and work in the EU.

* Hold a current unrestricted worldwide passport.

* Provide three verifiable references.

* Able to pass a strict airport security vetting procedure that includes a five-year background check** (or be in possession of a current airside pass for the airport that this position is based in).

* Possess and be able to demonstrate the key competencies and skills outlined above.

** If you are not an Irish citizen, you will need to be in possession of a current police disclosure certificate from your home country. If you have lived outside the Republic of Ireland for more than six months you will also be required to hold a current police disclosure certificate from that country/countries.

What Is Offered

* Competitive salary

* Car allowance and mileage

* Generous paid annual leave

* Annual performance related bonus

* Heavily discounted staff travel privileges with Aer Lingus and some select partner airlines

* Prime location in Dublin Airport

* Annual salary reviews

* Employer pension contribution to a Defined Contribution Pension Scheme

* Life assurance cover

* Income protection cover

* Paid sick leave

* Paid maternity leave

* Paid paternity leave

* Employee assistance programme

* Cycle-to-Work scheme and Tax Saver Scheme

* Subsidised staff canteen

* Subsidised dry cleaners and various airport discounts

* Learning and development support through a catalogue of courses

* Opportunity to work in a team environment and to grow your career in Ireland’s only 4-star airline

* Annual Make a Difference Day and team social events.

You can apply online at: https://aerlingus.recruitment.northgatearinso.com/lgrl/pages/vacancy.jsf?latest=01001650