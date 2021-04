Aer Lingus and Iberia to Codeshare on Dublin-Madrid Flights

Aer Lingus and Iberia/Iberia Express have agreed to codeshare on flights between Dublin and Madrid. The codeshares are already for sale for flights from May 9, 2021.

Iberia/Iberia Express said in a statement: “This is great news for our customers and partners in Ireland as it will open up many destinations via Madrid, plus up to 15 weekly flights between the two capitals.”