News

Aer Lingus to quit flights to Minneapolis-St.Paul

Aer Lingus to quit flights to Minneapolis-St.Paul

Minneapolis Airport have confirmed that Aer Lingus have decided to cease the Dublin -Minneapolis route indefinitely, with no definite plans to return.
It is understood that Aer Lingus are reviewing all routes at this time,industry sources say that Dublin-Miami is also facing cancellation.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

ITAA Supports EU Plans to Fully Reopen Internal Borders on 15 June

Neil SteedmanJune 13, 2020
Read More

SiteMinder World Hotel Index shows  bookings in Ireland triple

Michael FloodJune 12, 2020
Read More

A Virtual Date With Malaga

Michael FloodJune 11, 2020
Read More

daa Implements Enhanced COVID-19 Measures At Dublin And Cork Airports

Michael FloodJune 11, 2020
Read More

Stobart Air announces phased resumption of international services

Michael FloodJune 10, 2020
Read More

Travel Agents turn to Private Aviation for Business Clients

Michael FloodJune 10, 2020
Read More

PATA Extends Agent Friendly Virtual Experiences

Michael FloodJune 10, 2020
Read More

Canary Islands Open for Business from Wednesday 1 July

Neil SteedmanJune 9, 2020
Read More

New Tours for Europe and North Africa from Intrepid

Neil SteedmanJune 9, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland