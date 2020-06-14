Minneapolis Airport have confirmed that Aer Lingus have decided to cease the Dublin -Minneapolis route indefinitely, with no definite plans to return.
It is understood that Aer Lingus are reviewing all routes at this time,industry sources say that Dublin-Miami is also facing cancellation.
Aer Lingus to quit flights to Minneapolis-St.Paul
