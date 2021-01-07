Aer Lingus to Resume Flights Between UK and Ireland

Aer Lingus has announced that in light of the government’s decision not to extend a ban on flights from Great Britain to Ireland beyond January 8 that it will recommence flights between the two countries on January 9th.

In line with new government rules requiring a negative PCR test for all arriving passengers from the UK to be taken within 72 hours of travel, Aer Lingus will require all customers to present evidence of a negative test at the boarding gate that can then be verified by Border Control staff upon arrival in Ireland. Customers that do not have such evidence will be advised that they may be prosecuted on arrival if they proceed to travel.

The airline added that any passenger who does not wish to travel can change their flight for free* up to two hours before travel on every far type, including Saver fares. *This does not include any fare difference that may apply on travel between now and June 16th, 2021.