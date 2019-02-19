Aer Lingus and Iberia Most Punctual Airlines in EMEA Region in January – OAG

Aer Lingus was one of the two most punctual major airlines (airlines with over 5,500 flights in the month) in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region for the month of January, according to OAG. Aer Lingus received an ‘On Time Performance’ rating of 90% out of 7,601 flights in January, meaning it was joint first with Iberia, which had 16,745 flights.

The aviation industry standard evaluation of On Time Performance (OTP) is flights that depart / arrive within 15 minutes of their scheduled time.

Mike Rutter, Chief Operating Officer, Aer Lingus, said: “We are proud of our latest ranking as the most punctual airline in the EMEA region during the month of January – the result of a continued focus on on-time performance delivery. We know from guest feedback that arriving on time is the single most important factor to our guests and the key influencing factor on our Net Promoter Scores. I would like to commend all of those that contributed – from pilots and cabin crew, to ground operations, to those working in our Global Control Centre – to this strong result. ”

Top 10 Most Punctual Major Airlines in EMEA Region for January

Ranking EMEA Airline OTP % No. of Flights 1 Iberia 90 16,745 1 Aer Lingus 90 7,601 3 Alitalia 87.4 15,884 4 Air Europa 87 8,050 5 Hop 86.1 5,827 6 Vueling 86 14,292 7 Etihad 85.8 7,624 8 S7 85.2 9,946 9 BA 84 27,744 10 KLM 83.9 20,143

Source: OAG