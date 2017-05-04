News

Aer Lingus Will Have Busiest Summer Ever

 Summer 2017 is shaping up to be the busiest on record for Aer Lingus and to service its summer schedule the airline will welcome onboard almost 200 new cabin crew.

Having completed an intensive training programme at Aer Lingus’s in-house Training Academy, located in Dublin Airport, the newly qualified cabin crew covered a wide range of topics from theoretical and practical components and health and safety procedures, through to grooming and guest experience. On receiving their ‘wings’, the new recruits will operate flights across the Aer Lingus European network of more than 100 routes.

Trying on their cabin crew uniform are Aoife Sullivan, Pedro Barros, Jenny Lynch and Leah Duffy-Stevenson

This summer will mark two new routes for Ireland’s only 4-star airline – Split in Croatia, a twice-weekly service from Dublin starting from 27th May, and Miami, Florida, which will begin on 1st September with four flights per week non-stop from Dublin.

Now in full flight, Aer Lingus’s summer schedule welcomes back many seasonal routes – popular European city break and ‘sunscape’ destinations such as Montpellier, Marseille, Palma Majorca, Murcia, Santiago de Compostela, Sicily and Dubrovnik, plus many more.

Aer Lingus has added 100,000 additional seats to the sun in Europe, increasing capacity on key sun routes such as Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Tenerife, to name but a few, and extended its winter route from Dublin to Fuerteventura into the 2017 summer schedule.

Practising her evacuation slide drill is new recruit Leah Duffy-Stevenson

For those wishing to travel further afield, this summer will see Aer Lingus operate its largest ever transatlantic schedule, flying to 11 North American destinations with a total of 2.5 million transatlantic seats on offer, including the new non-stop service to Miami from Dublin.

The airline’s existing transatlantic routes include Boston, Chicago, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, Washington DC and Toronto from Dublin and Boston and New York from Shannon, as well as new routes to Los Angeles, Newark and Hartford, which commenced last year. From 26th May Aer Lingus will increase the frequency of its Los Angeles service to a daily flight for summer 2017, Dublin to Orlando will increase to four times per week, and Chicago will also increase to double daily in the same period.

