Aeroflot Named Top On-Time Performing Airline by Cirium

Russia’s Aeroflot has been named as the world’s most on-time mainline airline in the annual On-Time Performance (OTP) Review by travel data and analytics expert Cirium, with 86.7% of its flights operating on-time in 2019.

Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) came in second place with 86.3% of its flights on time. Last year’s winner, Delta Air Lines, took third place in the global category with 85.7% of flights arriving on-time – and topped the ranking in the North America category in both mainline and network. Meanwhile, Latin American airline LATAM clinched top ranking of the global network airline category with 86.7% of the flights in its network arriving on time.

The most punctual airline in Europe is also Aeroflot. In Asia Pacific, ANA takes top spot; Copa Airlines is most on-time in Latin America; and in the Middle East and Africa, Qatar Airways took top ranking. Japanese airline StarFlyer is named the world’s most punctual low-cost carrier with 91.4% of flights arriving on schedule.

Cirium’s OTP Review also identifies the world’s most punctual airport, with Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International (SVO) operating the most on-schedule departing flights, with 95% being on time.

Cirium’s 600 data sources, including almost every airline around the world, means it tracks over 100,000 flights a day and bases its analysis on an 80% coverage requirement for each category. Cirium’s data analysts process 15 million updates a day – 18 times more than the industry average – to ensure the most accurate results with multi-source verification.

