Air France-KLM/Delta Promotion for St Valentine’s Day

To celebrate St Valentine’s day, Air France-KLM and Delta are going to give one lucky winner a pair of Air France Business Class tickets to Paris from Dublin or Cork.

To enter the prize draw, simply book a ticket on Air France, KLM or Delta in Business Class or Premium Economy to anywhere in the world between 3rd and 29th February and log your ticketed booking on www.winwithafkldl.com by 29th February.