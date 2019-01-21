Affordable Car Hire Launches Rebrand and New Motorhome Rentals

Affordable Car Hire has launched a new logo featuring a five-pointed star-shaped ‘A’ icon and a new slogan, ‘Rentals Made Simple’, along with a new Affordable Motorhome Rentals product.

Affordable reached an out-of-court settlement with Avis Budget last November – Avis had sued Affordable in January 2017 for US$2.2 million over non-payment, while Affordable had counter-claimed US$15 million. Angela Day, Founder and Chief Executive, said: “This is the first time in a long while that we can look forward to an exciting future without the threat of a lawsuit hanging over us.”

Affordable says that the new star icon reflects its five fee core products – car, motorbike and motorhome hire, airport parking and lounges – and its five core strengths of affordability, trust, service, quality and flexibility.

“Our new live booking platform allows us to display more product and extras,” added Angela. “We believe that we are the only car hire company to be offering a live booking engine for motorhomes, and we are really proud of what we have achieved.”

Affordable Motorhome Rentals has its own black and gold star logo and offers commissionable rentals for travel agents in 30,000 locations across 150 countries, including the UK, USA, Canada, Japan and Australasia, all through the new online booking engine.