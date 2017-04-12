ATTS will no longer represent Affordable Car Hire in Ireland

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions Ltd. announced today that ATTS and Affordable Car

Hire have mutually agreed to terminate contractual relationships.

As and from Friday 7thApril 2017 all enquiries in respect Reservations or bookings for Affordable Car Hire will behandled and answered by Affordable Car Hire directly in the UK. Telephone number 0766801164 or reservations@affordablecarhire.com

“We have been representing ACH since 2013 and have enjoyed an excellent relationship.

Affordable Car Hire is a great brand and we wish Angela Day and her team all the very best

for the future” said Catherine Grennell-Whyte Managing Director of ATTS Travel

Representation Solutions Ltd.