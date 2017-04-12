News

ATTS will no longer represent Affordable Car Hire in Ireland

ATTS will no longer represent Affordable Car Hire in Ireland

ATTS Travel Representation Solutions Ltd. announced today that ATTS and Affordable Car
Hire have mutually agreed to terminate contractual relationships.

As and from Friday 7thApril 2017 all enquiries in respect Reservations or bookings for Affordable Car Hire will behandled and answered by Affordable Car Hire directly in the UK. Telephone number 0766801164 or reservations@affordablecarhire.com
“We have been representing ACH since 2013 and have enjoyed an excellent relationship.
Affordable Car Hire is a great brand and we wish Angela Day and her team all the very best
for the future” said Catherine Grennell-Whyte Managing Director of ATTS Travel
Representation Solutions Ltd.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Nina Farrimond, South African Tourism, and Anne O’Sullivan, Travel Focus, have everything ready for the training session

Geraldine Wins Place on Fam Trip to South Africa

Neil SteedmanApril 12, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Outstanding Contribution Award

Bjorn Receives ‘Outstanding Contribution to Aviation’ Award from Irish Aviation Industry

Neil SteedmanApril 12, 2017
Read More
Sympossio 2017 Featured Image

Sympossio 2017 – Greek Gourmet Touring in Dublin

Michael FloodApril 12, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Spirit in Tortola - British Virgin IslandsNorwegian Spirit - Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Launches Premium All-Inclusive in Ireland

Michael FloodApril 12, 2017
Read More
Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 11th April 2017

Sarah SlatteryApril 12, 2017
Read More
1-IMG_0656

Welcome to Collioure, Cote Vermille

Michael FloodApril 12, 2017
Read More
Taj Mahal, Agra

Irish and UK Visitors to India Can Now Stay Twice as Long with e-Tourist Visa

Neil SteedmanApril 12, 2017
Read More
CLIA Cruise360 2017

CLIA Welcomes TUI, Scenic and Emerald as Global Members

Neil SteedmanApril 12, 2017
Read More
Centre Parcs

Center Parcs Appoints General Manager

Michael FloodApril 12, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland