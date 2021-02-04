Agents Given a Chance to Win Prizes With Launch of New Training Programme by Italian Tourist Board

How good is your Italy knowledge? To celebrate the launch of the new Italy online training programme, The National Italian Tourist Office in London (ENIT) is offering travel agents in the UK and Ireland the chance to win some fantastic prizes after completing the course including a top prize of an Italian getaway to one of its famous art cities. Other prizes include two Italian hampers filled with mouth-watering Italian goodies and two Apple tablets.

To be in with a chance of winning, agents must simply complete all four training modules and download their “Italy Specialist Certificate” by 31st May 2021.

The Italy online training course provides agents with the knowledge and confidence to sell and upsell their clients unforgettable trips to the land of “la dolce vita” by showcasing Italy as an unforgettable destination brimming with must-visit attractions and full of history, arts, culture, architecture, gastronomy and amazing coastal and lake-side resorts.

Below are the four modules agents can complete:

1. What Makes Italy a Unique Destination

2. Italy’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites

3. Italy’s Art Cities

4. Food and Wine

Test your Italian knowledge (and put yourself in the mix to win) here.