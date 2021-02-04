News

Agents Given a Chance to Win Prizes With Launch of New Training Programme by Italian Tourist Board

Agents Given a Chance to Win Prizes With Launch of New Training Programme by Italian Tourist Board

How good is your Italy knowledge? To celebrate the launch of the new Italy online training programme, The National Italian Tourist Office in London (ENIT) is offering travel agents in the UK and Ireland the chance to win some fantastic prizes after completing the course including a top prize of an Italian getaway to one of its famous art cities. Other prizes include two Italian hampers filled with mouth-watering Italian goodies and two Apple tablets.

To be in with a chance of winning, agents must simply complete all four training modules and download their “Italy Specialist Certificate” by 31st May 2021.

The Italy online training course provides agents with the knowledge and confidence to sell and upsell their clients unforgettable trips to the land of “la dolce vita” by showcasing Italy as an unforgettable destination brimming with must-visit attractions and full of history, arts, culture, architecture, gastronomy and amazing coastal and lake-side  resorts.

Below are the four modules agents can complete:

1.      What Makes Italy a Unique Destination

2.      Italy’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites

3.      Italy’s Art Cities

4.      Food and Wine

Test your Italian knowledge (and put yourself in the mix to win) here.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Adrian Dunbar Showcases Irish Coastline on New TV Series

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

British Airways and American Airlines Trials Digital Health Passport

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Threatens to Axe UK Services in Row With Civil Aviation Authority

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Majority of Mature Travellers Confident of Travel Within Six Months

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Copa Airlines and Panama Government to Trial IATA Travel Pass

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

German Airlines to Enforce Stricter Mask Regulations

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Hotelbeds Signs Partnerships With PROMTUR Panama

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

Dubai Curbs Hospitality as Covid Cases Surge

Fionn DavenportFebruary 4, 2021
Read More

ITTN Loves Travel Agents

Fionn DavenportFebruary 3, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn