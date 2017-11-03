Agents to Win Fortnum & Mason Christmas Hamper with Silversea

This November, Silversea is giving agents in Ireland and the UK the chance to win one of 10 Fortnum & Mason Christmas Hampers worth €175 delivered in time for Christmas as part of the Silversea Advocates recognition programme.

Get into the spirit with this Christmas hamper, full of festive staples including Brut Reserve Champagne NV, Fortnum’s Côtes du Rhône and Vihno Verde, plus a St James Christmas Pudding.

“The Silversea Advocates Programme was created to recognise the agents who go above and beyond in their work and dedication to Silversea,” said Connie Georgiou, Silversea’s Sales Director, UK and Ireland. “We hope to give agents a taste of the holiday season with this month’s prize of Fortnum & Mason Christmas treats.”

The 10 winning agents will be chosen from a shortlist provided by Silversea’s regional sales managers, with each putting forward agents based on their sales performances, marketing promotions or events.

In addition to being in the running for monthly prizes, the selected agents also have the chance to experience the ultra-luxury Silversea product themselves on a VIP fam trip at the end of 2017. The sought-after places will go to the 10 most nominated agents over the year.