News

Agents to Win Fortnum & Mason Christmas Hamper with Silversea

Agents to Win Fortnum & Mason Christmas Hamper with Silversea

This November, Silversea is giving agents in Ireland and the UK the chance to win one of 10 Fortnum & Mason Christmas Hampers worth €175 delivered in time for Christmas as part of the Silversea Advocates recognition programme.

Get into the spirit with this Christmas hamper, full of festive staples including Brut Reserve Champagne NV, Fortnum’s Côtes du Rhône and Vihno Verde, plus a St James Christmas Pudding.

“The Silversea Advocates Programme was created to recognise the agents who go above and beyond in their work and dedication to Silversea,” said Connie Georgiou, Silversea’s Sales Director, UK and Ireland. “We hope to give agents a taste of the holiday season with this month’s prize of Fortnum & Mason Christmas treats.”

The 10 winning agents will be chosen from a shortlist provided by Silversea’s regional sales managers, with each putting forward agents based on their sales performances, marketing promotions or events.

In addition to being in the running for monthly prizes, the selected agents also have the chance to experience the ultra-luxury Silversea product themselves on a VIP fam trip at the end of 2017. The sought-after places will go to the 10 most nominated agents over the year.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Air Canada International Business Class

Air Canada Concierge Service Introduced at Dublin Airport as Dublin-Toronto Service Transitions to Air Canada Mainline

Neil SteedmanNovember 3, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews September 2016 Story 2

Cork Airport Passenger Growth Continues

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
travelindustrysummitlogo

Register Now to Attend the Irish Travel Industry Summit

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Sri Lanka

Travel Counsellors and Turkish Airlines Fam Trip to Sri Lanka

Sarah SlatteryNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Vote for 2017 Awards

Two Days Left to Vote and Win a Two-Night Stay in Dublin

Neil SteedmanNovember 2, 2017
Read More
IMG_3701

Michelle and Molly Win at Finnair Halloween Event

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Eimear Carroll

Eimear is Off to Miami with Aer Lingus

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Qatar Airways Chiang Mai

Qatar Airways to Launch New Flights to Thai Holiday Destinations Chiang Mai and Pattaya

Neil SteedmanNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Irish Ferries - W. B. Yeats

Irish Ferries Announces Daily Departures to France for Summer 2018

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland