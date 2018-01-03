News

Agents to Win Treatwell Gift Card with Silversea

Agents to Win Treatwell Gift Card with Silversea

In January, Silversea is giving Irish travel agents the chance to start the New Year well with a €250 Treatwell Gift Card prize as part of the Silversea Advocates recognition programme.

The Treatwell Gift Card can be used to purchase a variety of indulgent salon and spa treatments on treatwell.co.uk.

“We are thrilled to continue rewarding and recognising hard working agents through the Silversea Advocates Programme in 2018,” said Connie Georgiou, Silversea’s Sales Director, UK and Ireland. “The Treatwell Gift Card prize will give agents the much-deserved opportunity to unwind and indulge themselves at their favourite salon or spa in 2018.”

The 10 winning agents will be chosen from a shortlist provided by Silversea’s regional sales managers, with each putting forward agents based on their sales performances, marketing promotions or events.

In addition to being in the running for monthly prizes, the selected agents also have the chance to experience the ultra-luxury Silversea product themselves on a VIP fam trip at the beginning of 2019. The sought-after places will go to the 10 most nominated agents over the year.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Arabian Travel Market 2018

Responsible Tourism to Headline ATM 2018 in Dubai

Neil SteedmanJanuary 3, 2018
Read More
Irish Ferries New Ship

ICG Invests €165.2m in New Ship for Irish Ferries

Neil SteedmanJanuary 3, 2018
Read More
Turkish Airlines 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Turkish Airlines Serves Seven 2018 FIFA World Cup Venues

Neil SteedmanJanuary 3, 2018
Read More
Silversea Culinary Voyages

Silversea Culinary and Win ‘Enriched Voyages’ for 2018 and 2019

Neil SteedmanJanuary 3, 2018
Read More
KLM B777

KLM Introduces Films with Audio Description for Blind and Visually Impaired Passengers

Neil SteedmanJanuary 2, 2018
Read More
Greg Evans Consultancy

Julie Greenhill Teams Up with Greg Evans

Neil SteedmanJanuary 2, 2018
Read More
Commission for Aviation Regulation

CAR Issues Two New Travel Agent Licences

Neil SteedmanJanuary 2, 2018
Read More
Qatar Airways 2018 World Cup

Qatar Airways and Qatar Airways Holidays Offer Travel Packages for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Neil SteedmanJanuary 2, 2018
Read More
Job Opportunities

J Barter Travel Group Seeks Leisure Sales Consultant

Neil SteedmanJanuary 2, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland