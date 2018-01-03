Agents to Win Treatwell Gift Card with Silversea

In January, Silversea is giving Irish travel agents the chance to start the New Year well with a €250 Treatwell Gift Card prize as part of the Silversea Advocates recognition programme.

The Treatwell Gift Card can be used to purchase a variety of indulgent salon and spa treatments on treatwell.co.uk.

“We are thrilled to continue rewarding and recognising hard working agents through the Silversea Advocates Programme in 2018,” said Connie Georgiou, Silversea’s Sales Director, UK and Ireland. “The Treatwell Gift Card prize will give agents the much-deserved opportunity to unwind and indulge themselves at their favourite salon or spa in 2018.”

The 10 winning agents will be chosen from a shortlist provided by Silversea’s regional sales managers, with each putting forward agents based on their sales performances, marketing promotions or events.

In addition to being in the running for monthly prizes, the selected agents also have the chance to experience the ultra-luxury Silversea product themselves on a VIP fam trip at the beginning of 2019. The sought-after places will go to the 10 most nominated agents over the year.