Aghadoe Heights Goes Green for St Patrick’s Day

The 5-star Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa ‘goes green’ in more than one way this St Patrick’s Day. The hotel will not only be bathed in a shower of green light on Saturday 17th March but the team will also be launching their newly established initiative to be a more environmentally green business. The team will be working together to implement effective plans to make the hotel even more environmentally friendly, adding to the measures that are already in place.

“At the top of the list is our aim to reduce our dependence on single use plastic,” said Niall Coffey, General Manager. “With an ocean that is struggling to cope with mass amounts of plastic and the devastating damage this is having on our planet, The Aghadoe Heights Hotel will join other environmentally friendly businesses and launch our ban on plastic straws.”

From now on, the hotel will only be using environmentally friendly and fully biodegradable straws in its two popular restaurants, The Lake Room and The Heights Lounge. Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa is surrounded by some of the world’s most spectacular natural scenery and it is only fitting that it plays a role in giving back to the environment. More environmentally friendly initiatives will be launched on a monthly basis.