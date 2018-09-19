Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa Gets Service Excellence Award

The five star Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa in Killarney has become the first hotel in Kerry to complete Failte Ireland’s Accredited Service Excellence Programme. David Strahan, from Failte Ireland was in Killarney last week to present the hotel with the new Service Excellence Business Award.

“Guest-focussed service has always been an absolute priority in our business”, says Niall Coffey, General Manager of Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa. “we cannot simply be satisfied with meeting our guests’ expectations, we need to surpass them.”

The hotel is renowned for the longevity of many of its team members and continuously invests time and energy into ongoing team training, for both existing and new employees. Niall is delighted to collaborate with support platforms such as Failte Ireland’s Service Excellence Programme to upskill his team and ultimately enhance the visitors experience, keeping Killarney on the map as one of Ireland’s premier destinations.

Colleagues at the Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa completed specialised training modules that covered areas such as best in class service, customer standards, enhancing the guest journey and cultural awareness.