News

Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa Gets Service Excellence Award

Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa Gets Service Excellence Award

The  five star Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa in Killarney has become the first hotel in Kerry to complete Failte Ireland’s Accredited Service Excellence Programme. David Strahan, from Failte Ireland was in Killarney last week to present the hotel with the new Service Excellence Business Award.

“Guest-focussed service has always been an absolute priority in our business”, says Niall Coffey, General Manager of Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa. “we cannot simply be satisfied with meeting our guests’ expectations, we need to surpass them.”

The hotel is renowned for the longevity of many of its team members and continuously invests time and energy into ongoing team training, for both existing and new employees. Niall is delighted to collaborate with support platforms such as Failte Ireland’s Service Excellence Programme to upskill his team and ultimately enhance the visitors experience, keeping Killarney on the map as one of Ireland’s premier destinations.

Colleagues at the Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa completed specialised training modules that covered areas such as best in class service, customer standards, enhancing the guest journey and cultural awareness.

Photo Shows: David Strahan, Failte Ireland, presents the Service Excellence Business Award to Niall Coffey, General Manager, and his team at Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa in Killarney, Co. Kerry

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Register Now for an Array of Ideas at WTM London and Travel Forward 2018

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2018
Read More

President Higgins Attends 75th Anniversary Of Dublin Airport’s Emergency Services

Michael FloodSeptember 19, 2018
Read More

World Travel Leaders Look Ahead to 2019 at WTM London

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2018
Read More

G Adventures Founder Bruce Poon Tip to Give Keynote Speech at WTM London

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2018
Read More

Registration Open for Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking 2018 at WTM London Sponsored by Turkish Ministry of Culture & Tourism

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2018
Read More

More Companies Sign Up for the WTM Agency Pavilion

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2018
Read More

World Travel Market Responsible Tourism Awards 2018 in Five Categories

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2018
Read More

Three New Sponsors for 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2018
Read More

Dynamically Booking RCI Fly/Cruise Packages with AirWaves

Neil SteedmanSeptember 19, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland