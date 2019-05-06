Air Baltic Now Flies Dublin to Riga

Air Baltic is now operating four flights a week from Dublin to Riga. The flights are operated by an Airbus A220 with a two-class configuration of Business and Economy. Air Baltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering a large variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia, H.E. Janis Silis, has welcomed the new direct link between the capitals of both countries. He looked forward to an increasing number of Irish visitors to his country, famed for its scenic beauty of lakes and forests.

The airline is the most punctual in Europe for 2018 according to OAG, who tracked the performance of more than 58 million flight records. airBaltic has been in the top quantile of the top global on-time performance rankings for the past five consecutive years.

Riga is the largest of the three Baltic capitals and offers a great variety of architectural styles, including St Peters Church, The Museum of Decorative Arts and Design, and the unique Pharmacy Museum, to name but a few.