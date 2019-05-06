News

Air Baltic Now Flies Dublin to Riga

Air Baltic Now Flies Dublin to Riga

Air Baltic is now operating four flights a week from Dublin to Riga. The flights are operated by an Airbus A220 with a two-class configuration of Business and Economy. Air Baltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering a large variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe.

H.E. Janis Silis, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to Ireland

The Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia, H.E. Janis Silis, has welcomed the new direct link between the capitals of both countries. He looked forward to an increasing number of Irish visitors to his country, famed for its scenic beauty of lakes and forests.

Agita Kurzeme Vitola, Area Sales Manager, airBaltic

The airline is the most punctual in Europe for 2018 according to OAG, who tracked the performance of more than 58 million flight records. airBaltic has been in the top quantile of the top global on-time performance rankings for the past five consecutive years.

Evija Pugaca, Chief Executive, Baltic DMC Group, which offers its services in three countries: Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia

Edgars Kuzmans, 3K Management, which offers the full services of a professional DMC company

Riga is the largest of the three Baltic capitals and offers a great variety of architectural styles, including St Peters Church, The Museum of Decorative Arts and Design, and the unique Pharmacy Museum, to name but a few.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Shannon Heritage Plans Multi-Million Expansion

Michael FloodMay 5, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Takes Off from Cork to Dubrovnik

Michael FloodMay 4, 2019
Read More

CarTrawler Estimates Global Baggage Fee Revenue at €25.2bn

Michael FloodMay 4, 2019
Read More

Emirates Passengers Can Use Boarding Pass as ‘My Emirates Pass’

Neil SteedmanMay 4, 2019
Read More

Visit Jersey – You Will Not Be Disappointed

Ian BloomfieldMay 3, 2019
Read More

WestJet Inaugurates Halifax-Dublin Non-Stop Service

Neil SteedmanMay 2, 2019
Read More

Center Parcs is Open for Families this Summer

Michael FloodMay 2, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Launches Travel Money Online

Neil SteedmanMay 2, 2019
Read More

New Hertz App Offers Faster, More Personalised Booking

Neil SteedmanMay 2, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland