Air Canada Begins Offering Satellite Connectivity on International Flights

Air Canada has begun offering next-generation, satellite connectivity on its wide-body international fleet with the introduction of Air Canada wi-fi provided by Gogo. Starting with flights operated by B777-300ER aircraft, the new service will offer customers the ability to stream TV and movies in-flight through the Internet.

“Air Canada customers on international wide-body flights will have access to the fastest Internet service available on any Canadian carrier,” said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines, Air Canada. “Air Canada wi-fi will make traveling more enjoyable whether you are connecting with family and friends, watching a favourite movie or TV programme on the Internet, or scrolling through your social media feeds. The speed and reliability of Air Canada wi-fi will also make it an excellent productivity tool for business travellers, who will be able to keep in touch and work during their journey so they can stay up-to-date and arrive fully prepared for any meeting or event.”

Air Canada satellite wi-fi is now available on the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and on Air Canada Rouge’s narrow-body fleet. The entire Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge wide-body fleet – including the B777-200LR, B787-8/9 and A330 and Air Canada Rouge B767-300ER – is scheduled to be equipped with the system by mid-2019. Customers can choose from a selection of wi-fi packages to suit their needs and Air Canada is offering special introductory pricing for the service, starting at $5 on the B777-300ER fleet until 31st August 2018.

Customers can determine if a flight has wi-fi available by an icon displayed at time of booking or, for upcoming flights, by consulting www.aircanada.com/wifi.

In addition to the satellite connectivity available on B777-300ER aircraft and the Air Canada Rouge Airbus narrow-body fleet, Air Canada and Air Canada Express also offer customers wi-fi connectivity through a ground-based system provided by Gogo on their narrow-body A319/320/321, Embraer 175/190 and Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft travelling within North America.

