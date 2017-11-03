News

Air Canada Concierge Service Introduced at Dublin Airport as Dublin-Toronto Service Transitions to Air Canada Mainline

Air Canada Concierge Service Introduced at Dublin Airport as Dublin-Toronto Service Transitions to Air Canada Mainline

Air Canada’s Dublin to Toronto service has transitioned to Air Canada mainline from Air Canada rouge. Air Canada flight AC843, operated by an A330-300, offers customers a three-cabin service: Economy Class, Premium Economy and International Business Class. Features include fully lie-flat suites in International Business Class, a Premium Economy cabin with generous personal space, and enhanced service and seatback in-flight entertainment throughout the aircraft.

Konstantin Ahrndt, VIP & Concierge Services Manager Asia Pacific; David Farrell, Anne-Marie Reid and Sean Ryan, Air Canada Dublin Concierge; and Kelvin Ogunjimi, Manager, VIP & Concierge Services International

Konstantin Ahrndt, VIP & Concierge Services Manager Asia Pacific; David Farrell, Anne-Marie Reid and Sean Ryan, Air Canada Dublin Concierge; and Kelvin Ogunjimi, Manager, VIP & Concierge Services International

Air Canada Concierge is now also available at Dublin Airport, offering a premium personalised service for International Business Class customers. Air Canada agents are on hand to assist with all day-of-travel and airport matters, including ticketing, connections, baggage handling and special in-flight meal requirements. Air Canada Concierge is also an immediate resource for personal and leisure needs, including hotel and restaurant bookings, theatre ticket reservations and limousine service.

Air Canada will offer up to five flights a week from Dublin to Toronto this winter and a daily service for summer 2018.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Silversea Silver Shadow

Agents to Win Fortnum & Mason Christmas Hamper with Silversea

Neil SteedmanNovember 3, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews September 2016 Story 2

Cork Airport Passenger Growth Continues

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
travelindustrysummitlogo

Register Now to Attend the Irish Travel Industry Summit

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Sri Lanka

Travel Counsellors and Turkish Airlines Fam Trip to Sri Lanka

Sarah SlatteryNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Vote for 2017 Awards

Two Days Left to Vote and Win a Two-Night Stay in Dublin

Neil SteedmanNovember 2, 2017
Read More
IMG_3701

Michelle and Molly Win at Finnair Halloween Event

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Eimear Carroll

Eimear is Off to Miami with Aer Lingus

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Qatar Airways Chiang Mai

Qatar Airways to Launch New Flights to Thai Holiday Destinations Chiang Mai and Pattaya

Neil SteedmanNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Irish Ferries - W. B. Yeats

Irish Ferries Announces Daily Departures to France for Summer 2018

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland