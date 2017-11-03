Air Canada Concierge Service Introduced at Dublin Airport as Dublin-Toronto Service Transitions to Air Canada Mainline

Air Canada’s Dublin to Toronto service has transitioned to Air Canada mainline from Air Canada rouge. Air Canada flight AC843, operated by an A330-300, offers customers a three-cabin service: Economy Class, Premium Economy and International Business Class. Features include fully lie-flat suites in International Business Class, a Premium Economy cabin with generous personal space, and enhanced service and seatback in-flight entertainment throughout the aircraft.

Air Canada Concierge is now also available at Dublin Airport, offering a premium personalised service for International Business Class customers. Air Canada agents are on hand to assist with all day-of-travel and airport matters, including ticketing, connections, baggage handling and special in-flight meal requirements. Air Canada Concierge is also an immediate resource for personal and leisure needs, including hotel and restaurant bookings, theatre ticket reservations and limousine service.

Air Canada will offer up to five flights a week from Dublin to Toronto this winter and a daily service for summer 2018.