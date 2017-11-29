Air Canada Debuts Exclusive Air Canada Signature Suite for Premium International Customers at Toronto Global Hub

Air Canada has unveiled the Air Canada Signature Suite for its top international business customers at its Toronto Pearson global hub. The new suite is an exclusive airport retreat where eligible premium customers can dine à la carte at a complimentary, full-service restaurant from a menu created by acclaimed chef David Hawksworth, or enjoy hors d’œuvres, champagne, fine wines and cocktails in an intimate, Canadian-designed and decorated setting.

“The Air Canada Signature Suite provides premium Air Canada customers with a luxury experience unrivalled in North America that elevates Air Canada into the ranks of leading global carriers for discerning international travellers,” said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines. “Customers can indulge in an à la carte meal service in the suite’s complimentary restaurant or partake of fine wines, champagne and specialty cocktails in a relaxed atmosphere accented with original Canadian art and maple, marble and polished limestone finishes.

“Our premium customers, particularly those who are connecting, highly value comfort and convenience when they travel. This unique airport enclave will serve as a welcome preliminary to boarding their international flights, where the premium experience will continue with our industry leading International Business Class products and services, including lie-flat suites and the other amenities that have earned Air Canada recognition as the Best Airline in North America from Skytrax and Best Long Haul Airline in the Americas for 2018 from AirlineRatings.com.”

The Air Canada Signature Suite officially opens on 1st December 2017 and is accessible to all full-fare paying international Business Class customers, excluding upgrades and most point redemption programmes. The 6,400 sq ft suite, located by Air Canada’s international departure gates at Toronto Pearson Terminal 1, can accommodate up to 160 premium customers and is fully complimentary. It hosts a full-service restaurant offering à la carte dining from a Hawksworth-designed menu. The suite also features a cocktail lounge space with full service bar and a selection of hors d’œuvres and specialty snacks, a quiet sitting area and concierge service.

Other design features of the Air Canada Signature Suite include: