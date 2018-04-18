News

Air Canada Elevates Premium Travel with New Signature Service

Air Canada has introduced its new Air Canada Signature Service, providing an enhanced and seamless end-to-end travel experience for customers flying in Air Canada Signature Class, the premium cabin of its wide-body aircraft.

Available now for international customers and, starting 1st June 2018, on select flights within North America, the new service makes Air Canada the first North American airline to designate aircraft with lie-flat seats for premium customers on select non-stop, transcontinental flights within Canada and to the USA, including overnight daily flights from Vancouver, Los Angeles and San Francisco to Toronto.

Air Canada Signature Class is available on Air Canada’s year-round Dublin to Toronto service. Customers will receive priority service at every stage of the journey, including access to airport concierge services, expedited check-in and security clearance, priority baggage handling and preferential boarding.

Customers will also enjoy Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge access and, for eligible customers travelling to international destinations from Toronto-Pearson, access to the exclusive Air Canada Signature Suite, featuring à la carte restaurant dining from a menu created by celebrated Canadian chef David Hawksworth.

“Our new Air Canada Signature Service and Air Canada Signature Class brands reflect the ongoing refinements to our premium travel service,” said Benjamin Smith, President of Passenger Airlines, Air Canada. “We know our premium customers travelling on longer flight itineraries place a high value on convenience and comfort when in airports or onboard an aircraft, and with Air Canada Signature Service we provide a level of service unsurpassed in North America on every widebody flight.

“Customers travelling Air Canada Signature Class on international itineraries and, beginning in June, on select transcontinental flights within North America, will receive seamless Air Canada Signature Service. They will enjoy added amenities throughout their journey, from curbside-to-curbside and at all points in between.”

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for 'Irish Travel Trade News' for the past 40 years.

