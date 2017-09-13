Air Canada Expands Non-Stop Services from Ireland to Toronto and Montreal for Summer 2018

Air Canada has announced expanded seasonal services to and from Ireland with new non-stop flights from Shannon to Toronto and between Dublin and Montreal from June 2018. The flights will be operated using Air Canada’s newest single-aisle aircraft, the Boeing 737 Max 8 featuring a Business and Economy cabin configuration.

“Beginning summer 2018, we will capitalise on the growing traffic between Ireland and Canada and launch two new routes from Ireland, Shannon to Toronto and Dublin to Montreal,” said Benjamin Smith, President Passenger Airlines at Air Canada. “We are delighted that Ireland will be one of the first routes to experience our new aircraft.

“Along with these new services, Air Canada is also enhancing its non-stop Dublin-Toronto service by increasing weekly frequencies from three to four, including daily service next summer, and transitioning it to Air Canada mainline from Air Canada Rouge. It will offer customers amenities such as fully lie-flat suites in International Business Class, a Premium Economy cabin and seatback in-flight entertainment throughout the AirbuS A330 aircraft that will fly this route.

“As well, we are also resuming our seasonal Dublin-Vancouver non-stop service next summer on an expanded basis, with up to five flights weekly between the two cities. Taken together, Air Canada will offer the best market coverage of any carrier between Ireland and Canada, with service between three hubs in Canada and two destinations in Ireland.”

Bláithín O’Donnell, Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada said: “This marks a major expansion of our services in the Irish market and will provide a major boost for both leisure and business tourism from Canada to the island of Ireland.

“Canada is seen as a prime destination for Irish travellers both from a friends and family visitation perspective and a quality holiday destination. The recent signing of the CETA trade agreement and the increased bilateral visits by Canadian and Irish politicians and government officials have also signaled a growth in business travel between the two countries.

“Air Canada services now connect more parts of Canada with more parts of Ireland than ever before, making us the number one carrier on the Ireland-Canada market. We are also serving the growing numbers of travellers who choose to transit via Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver to destinations in other countries.

“I would like to acknowledge the support of Dublin and Shannon Airports, the Ireland Canada Business Association, the Embassy of Canada in Dublin, Tourism Ireland, and the Irish Embassy in Canada, who have been a great support as we have expanded our services.”

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive, Tourism Ireland, said: “Air Canada’s announcement of new flights from Toronto to Shannon and from Montreal to Dublin is really good news for Irish tourism as we plan for 2018 and beyond. Last year, Canada delivered a record 203,000 visitors to the island of Ireland, an increase of +11% on the previous year. In fact, visitor numbers from Canada have grown by almost +28% since 2014. Canadian visitors tend to stay longer and explore more extensively around the island than the average visitor, sampling our unique holiday experiences.

“As an island destination, the importance of convenient, direct flights cannot be overstated – they are absolutely critical to achieving continued growth in inbound tourism. We look forward to working closely with Air Canada, Shannon and Dublin Airports, as well as other tourism interests, to maximise the promotion of these new flights and maintain that strong growth momentum.”

“Today’s announcement is crucial in continuing and growing our political and economic partnership with Ireland,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Federal Minister of International Trade. “These new routes and the expansion of existing routes will help our Canadian businesses take advantage of the opportunity that CETA will bring on 21st September.”

The new services will be on sale from 19th September and commence operation in June 2018. They include:

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Week AC820 Toronto 22:00 Shannon 9:30 + 1 day Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday AC821 Shannon 10:30 Toronto 12:45 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday AC818 Montreal 21:15 Dublin 8:25 + 1 day Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday AC819 Dublin 10:20 Montreal 12:00 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday

Air Canada currently operates 14 flights a week from Dublin to Toronto and Vancouver with its leisure brand Air Canada Rouge, featuring a two-cabin service in Economy Class and Premium Rouge. Its year-round service from Dublin to Toronto will switch from Air Canada Rouge to Air Canada mainline from 29th October this year, with a three-cabin service featuring International Business Class, Premium Economy and Economy Class.