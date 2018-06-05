Air Canada Inaugurates Non-Stop Shannon-Toronto Seasonal Service

Air Canada inaugurated its non-stop seasonal service between Shannon and its Toronto hub, Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Saturday 2nd June 2018 with a celebration at Shannon Airport. The new route will be operated by Air Canada’s newest single-aisle aircraft, the Boeing 737 MAX 8, with four flights per week until 13th October 2018.

The first inbound flight from Toronto was welcomed to Shannon Airport with a water cannon salute, while customers, guests, Air Canada employees and crew joined Jackie Ellis, General Relations Officer, Embassy of Canada; Pat Breen, Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection; Kevin O’Connor, Air Canada Vice President System Operations Control; Bláithín O’Donnell, Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada; and Andrew Murphy, Managing Director, Shannon Airport, before the departure of flight AC821 to Toronto for a special gate celebration featuring swing and lounge music from entertainer Liam O’Brien.

“Our new non-stop service from Shannon to our Toronto hub provides our leisure and business customers from Munster and Connaught with greater travel choice and the possibility to connect seamlessly to a range of new destinations in Canada, the USA and beyond,” said Bláithín. “We are also delighted that this new route is opening up the West and South of Ireland – including the renowned Wild Atlantic Way – to the Canadian and US markets, and look forward to welcoming new visitors this summer.”

Andrew Murphy said: “This new Air Canada Toronto service reflects the growing tourism and business links between this half of the island and, not least, thanks to the fact that Toronto is a hub airport, Canada. It amounts to a significant tourism opportunity for this region, with a strong demand in Canada for the unique offering on the Wild Atlantic Way, in particular, and what better way to access it than fly direct into the only transatlantic gateway in the region.

“It is also an excellent outbound option, with Toronto one of the leading cities for culture and urban activity in North America and only two hours from the Niagara Falls. We will be doing our best to encourage people on this side of the Atlantic to take advantage of the service and enjoy a really special part of the world.”

Jackie Ellis said: “There are strong economic and cultural ties between Ireland and Canada so this new service from Shannon to Toronto is great news for business and leisure travellers. The vibrant metropolis of Toronto, Canada’s largest city, can now be reached in just over seven hours and Canadian visitors can now easily explore the West and South of Ireland and all it has to offer.”

Flight Schedule

Flight Departs Arrives Frequency AC821 Shannon 10.20 Toronto 12.35 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday AC820 Toronto 21.50 Shannon 09.20 (+ 1 day) Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 operating the new Shannon-Toronto service features a two-cabin configuration, with 16 Premium Economy seats in the front cabin and 153 Economy seats – including 54 Preferred seats with additional legroom – in the rear cabin.

Boeing 737 MAX

Air Canada has 61 firm orders for the B737 MAX. They are to be delivered by 2021, with 18 due to enter the fleet by the end of 2018. The Boeing 737 MAX brings advanced engine technologies to build on the strengths of the Next-Generation 737. The B737 MAX incorporates the latest-technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines to deliver high efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

Features include:

The B737 MAX uses 20% less fuel per seat than the original Next-Generation B737

The latest quiet engine technology for up to 40% less noise, meaning more peace and quiet for customers when flying

Premium comfort and ambience with improved seats and innovative LED mood lighting along the ceiling

An upgraded in-flight entertainment system with a sleek, new 15-language user interface, passengers will soon be able to stream video and audio to their own devices

Faster wi-fi with the highest bandwidth available in the industry, to be available later in 2018

Upgraded overhead storage space compartments offer additional space for every single passenger to bring a carry-on bag

Premium Economy

Air Canada Premium Economy offers seating with generous personal space, a greater recline and a next generation entertainment system featuring a personal touch-screen TV. Additional benefits include premium meals accompanied by complimentary wine and spirits, a generous baggage allowance – two checked bags up to 23kg each – as well as priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling.

Economy Class

Air Canada International Economy Class offers seating with adjustable, foldable headrests for a better sleeping position, in-seat power, a USB port, a complimentary hot meal accompanied by a selection of wines and spirits, and a personal touch-screen TV with hundreds of hours of top-rated entertainment.