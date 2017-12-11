News

Air Canada to Launch New Routes for Summer 2018

Air Canada has announced that new non-stop, seasonal services by Air Canada Rouge will begin next June from Toronto to Nanaimo and to Kamloops, and from Montreal to Victoria, British Columbia. New international routes will include Montreal-Dublin and Toronto-Shannon.

“We are strategically expanding our domestic network with our flexible fleet, products and services to capitalise on the growing seasonal demand to and from Vancouver Island and the Thompson Okanagan areas during the peak summer travel period,” said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines. “We are pleased to offer vacation travellers to and from Victoria, Nanaimo and Kamloops the convenience of non-stop Toronto and Montreal flights, where customers also have unparalleled access to our far-reaching North American and global network.”

The new routes complement Air Canada’s recent North American trans-border expansion announcement of six new routes and its previously announced new non-stop international services beginning 2018, including new routes to Shannon and Dublin: VancouverParis; VancouverZurich; VancouverMelbourne – originally planned as winter seasonal now operating year-round starting June; Toronto-Shannon; TorontoZagreb; TorontoPorto; TorontoBucharest; TorontoBuenos Aires; MontrealTokyoNarita; MontrealDublin; MontrealBucharest; and MontrealLisbon.

All flights are timed to connect conveniently with Air Canada’s global schedule, and provide for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance reciprocal benefits, and for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access at mainline airports, priority boarding and other benefits.

