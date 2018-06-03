Air Canada Launches Direct Flights to Montreal

Air Canada inaugurated its non-stop seasonal service between Dublin and its Montréal hub, Montréal-Trudeau International Airport on Sunday 3 June 2018 with a celebration at Dublin Airport. The new route will be operated by Air Canada’s newest single-aisle aircraft, the Boeing 737 MAX 8, with four flights per week until 14 October 2018.

Marking the occasion, guests, Air Canada employees and crew joined John Roxburgh, Senior Trade Commissioner at the Embassy of Canada, Kevin O’Connor, Air Canada Vice President System Operations Control, Bláithín O’Donnell, Air Canada Sales Manager Ireland and Jon Woolf, Dublin Airport Senior Vice President Aviation Business Development, for a special gate celebration before the departure of flight AC819 to Montréal.

“Our new Dublin to Montréal service will provide our Irish leisure and business customers with a great new destination to visit and a range of new connection possibilities” said Bláithín O’Donnell, Air Canada Sales Manager Ireland. “The historic links between Montréal and Ireland are further strengthened by this connection and we are looking forward to extending a Fáilte to visitors from Québec this summer and we know that they will have a Bienvenue for our Irish travellers.”

Welcoming the launch of Air Canada’s new Dublin to Montréal service Dublin Airport Senior Vice President Aviation Business Development Jon Woolf said “I am delighted to see Air Canada’s route network go from strength to strength at Dublin Airport. With 13% of the Canadian population claiming Irish ancestry I have no doubt that Montréal will be popular destination for both Irish and Canadian holidaymakers.

“There is also a strong corporate connection between the two countries. Ireland is the fifth largest recipient of Canadian investment overseas, with about 80 Canadian companies are located in Ireland while there are also more than 60 Irish companies with operations in Canada. We will work closely with Air Canada to promote this new service.”

Welcoming the new Air Canada service, John Roxburgh, Senior Trade Commissioner at the Embassy of Canada, said “This new service from Canada’s national airline further strengthens the close links between Ireland and Canada. This route will not only enhance business and institutional ties between Dublin and Montréal, but also encourage tourism and help make family reunions that bit easier.”

Dublin-Montréal flight schedule

*subject to change

Flight AC819 departs Dublin at 10.20am arrives in Montréal at noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays.

Flight AC818 departs Montréal at 09.15pm arrives Dublin at 08.25am the following day Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 operating the new Dublin-Montréal service features a two-cabin configuration, with 16 Premium Economy seats in the front cabin and 153 Economy seats – including 54 Preferred seats with additional legroom – in the rear cabin.