Air Canada Seeks Concierge Agent for Dublin Airport + 14 Job Vacancies in Travel Agencies

Candidates have until this Saturday to apply for a job as Concierge Agent at Dublin Airport with Air Canada – and there are 14 other job vacancies in travel agencies with closing dates for applications ranging from 15th September (tomorrow) to 6th October.

Air Canada: The primary focus and responsibilities of the Air Canada Concierge Agent (closing date: 16th September) is to provide personalised service, recognition and attention to detail to Altitude Super Elite 100K, other top tier members and International Business Class customers in the airport environment (arrivals, check-in, departures, and lounges).

The concierge agent must pay permanent attention to AC VIP passengers’ needs and provide excellent service at all times, in line with the customer service guidelines and the corporate safety rules. He/she must be able to solve all kinds of problems and know who and how to ask for assistance. By developing professional, positive relationships with Air Canada’s most frequent customers, the concierge will help develop brand loyalty.

Travel Focus: Travel Consultant with minimum two years’ experience of Amadeus or Gallileo. CV to noel.mcauliffe@travelfocus.ie.

Budget Travel: Full-time Hotel Reservations and Revenue Executive. CV to vholohan@clubtravel.ie.

Club Travel: IT Jobs. CV to liam@clubtravel.ie.

Club Travel: Experienced Product Manager. CV to cobrien@clubtravel.ie.

Club Travel: Full-time Travel Consultant with minimum one year’s GDS experience. CV to liam@clubtravel.ie.

Falcon/Thomson Travel: Retail Travel Advisors for Tallaght branch. Closing date: 29th September.

Sunway: Reservations Sales Agent, Product / Marketing Assistant, and Web Developer. Closing date: 15th September.

Hannon Travel Services: Corporate Travel Consultant with a minimum of three years’ experience. Closing date: 29th September.

GTI: Escorted Tours Consultant. Closing date: 22nd September.

Topflight: European Sales Consultant. Closing date: 6th October.

FCm Travel Solutions: Positions in Sales, Account Management, Corporate Reservations and Groups. Closing date: 22nd September.