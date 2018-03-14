News

Air Canada Switches to Premium Economy on B737 MAX 8

Air Canada has announced a switch from an International Business Class fare/product to a Premium Economy fare/product onboard the new B737 MAX 8 aircraft serving Shannon-Toronto and Dublin-Montreal beginning in June. Existing bookings in the Business cabin will be switched to Premium Economy from 12th-14th March with a fare adjustment applicable. Customers previously in the Business cabin on these flights may also opt to route via Dublin-Toronto which retains a full International Business Class product or decide on a full refund. The Premium Economy service will be open for sale on the Dublin-Montreal and Shannon-Toronto routes from 15th March and fares are bookable in O, E and N classes.

The 16-seat Premium Economy product features the same North American Business class seat as previously advertised in a 2-2 configuration with a great value Premium Economy product onboard:

A complimentary amenity kit, a pillow and blanket, separate cabin, enhanced catering and beverages, double the checked baggage allowance of Economy class (2 x 23kg),  96.5cm seat pitch, movable leg rest, integrated entertainment system and on board Wi-Fi. Premium Economy customers are also eligible for priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling.AC_Logo_Horizontal_onWhite

