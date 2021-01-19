Air Canada to Resume 737 MAX Flights

Air Canada is resuming commercial flights on the Boeing 737 MAX from February 1, 2021.

Following the lifting of governmental restrictions and the carrier’s own own independent assessments of the aircraft and operating procedures by its specialised safety and flight operations experts, Air Canada will return the beleaguered plane to its North American route network. It will resume service between Toronto and Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

“We are very confident the nearly two-year regulatory process undertaken by Transport Canada and other regulators worldwide ensures the utmost safety of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet from nose to tail, and from wing to wing. As part of Air Canada’s multi-layered approach to reinforcing and enhancing safety, our internal experts have also worked with independent specialists to conduct assessments of the aircraft and our operating procedures,” said Captain Murray Strom, Vice President, Flight Operations at Air Canada.

“In addition to implementing all required updates and modifications to the aircraft, Air Canada has gone beyond by equipping its fleet with additional safety-enhancing features that exceed required regulatory standards. These measures are backed by our industry-leading flight operations, the extensive, comprehensive training programs our pilots and maintenance engineers regularly undergo, and our industry-renowned flight data analysis. Customers can therefore be assured that every crew member operating our fleet and the many employee teams working behind the scenes have an unwavering commitment to safety. We look forward to welcoming you onboard,” concluded Captain Strom.