Air Canada Unveils New Livery Inspired by Canada

At three events held simultaneously across Canada in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, Air Canada unveiled a new livery inspired by Canada for its entire fleet, new uniforms for its employees, and a taste of some of the new onboard menu offerings.

“Air Canada’s new livery signals a pivotal inflection point in our 80-year history,” said Benjamin Smith, President, Passenger Airlines, at the event in Toronto, where the airline’s largest hub is located. “On the occasion of Canada’s 150th anniversary year, with our new livery, new uniforms for our employees, the award-winning international cabin standard introduced with the launch of our Boeing 787 aircraft, and enhanced onboard offerings, the future Air Canada represents the strength of our nation and the future-looking spirit of our airline.

“On behalf of our 30,000 employees worldwide, it is a privilege to fly Canada’s flag, and we are proud to showcase some of the best of this nation’s talent as we continue to expand Air Canada’s horizons to fly to more than 200 destinations on six continents.”

Air Canada’s fleet of 300 mainline and regional aircraft are being repainted in a bold black and white design that highlights its iconic red maple leaf encircled ensign, or ‘rondelle’, that returns to the tail of the flag carrier’s fleet after an absence of 24 years. “Reflecting Canada’s vastness and contrasting seasons, with references to its wildlife and First Nations heritage”, the new fleet livery was designed by international design firm Winkcreative, headed by Canadian entrepreneur Tyler Brûlé.

Following the events, the first three aircraft sporting this new livery entered service immediately.

New Uniforms

Air Canada also premiered new charcoal grey and black employee uniforms with red accents and accessories by Canadian designer Christopher Bates. The uniforms complement the charcoal greys, natural tones and red accents featured in the new interior cabin design of Air Canada’s international fleet. The airline’s pilots, flight attendants, airport customer service agents and other uniformed personnel, comprising approximately two-thirds of its 30,000 global workforce, will start wearing their new uniforms later this year.

New Menus

At the event in Toronto were Tyler Brûlé and Christopher Bates to celebrate with customers and employees, together with the airline’s award-winning culinary partner, British Columbia-based chef David Hawksworth, and world-renowned Quebec-based sommelier, Véronique Rivest, both actively involved in developing Air Canada’s premium menu choices.

Air Canada’s selection of signature dishes, created by Chef Hawksworth, showcases Canadian ingredients from across the country and available since it was launched in October 2015 for Air Canada’s International Business Class customers. Air Canada’s new sommelier, Véronique Rivest, will pair the dishes and develop Air Canada’s wine programme with a selection of Canadian, old and new world wine that are changed seasonally to highlight the best wines to be enjoyed at 30,000 feet.

Guests were treated to a sampling of some of the new onboard menu choices that will be available for Air Canada customers starting this April, including Lavazza premium Italian coffee that becomes the airline’s new coffee offering among its complimentary beverage selections for all customers, and Toronto-based Dufflet Pastries’ pumpkin spice loaf, which will be featured on flights to Europe in Premium Economy and Economy Class cabins. Guests also sampled a selection of Quebec cheeses including Oka, camembert and cheddar, alongside freshly baked bread from Quebec artisanal bakery Première Moisson, paired with a Vineland Estates Winery white wine from Ontario’s Niagara region and Les Athlètes du Vin, a French Pinot Noir, both selected by sommelier Véronique Rivest, which will debut for Air Canada’s International Business Class customers in April.