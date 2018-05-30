Air France Celebrates Inaugural Flight from Paris CDG to Cork Airport

On Tuesday 29th May Air France and Cork Airport celebrated the launch of the new daily year-round service between Cork and Paris CDG, with fares starting from €129 return in Economy Class, including all taxes. The first official flight received a festive welcome at Cork Airport, being greeted by a water cannon salute on arrival from Paris.

Barry ter Voert, Senior Vice President Europe, Air France-KLM, and Benedicte Duval, General Manager, Air France-KLM UK & Ireland, were onboard, alongside French media and VIPs.

“Air France-KLM has significantly strengthened its presence in the Irish market over the last 18 months and I am delighted to be in Cork today to celebrate the launch of our new operation between Cork and Paris,” said Barry ter Voert. “We recognise the importance of choice and connectivity for those living in Southern Ireland and are proud to offer worldwide connections to the people of Cork via our hub at Paris Charles de Gaulle. This new route will also boost tourism, driven by the popularity of Southern Ireland with international tourists, and it will further support local business by improving connections to the world.”

The route was initially announced in February as a seasonal service, but due to positive forward bookings the route has been extended to a year-round service.

The daily flight is operated by Air France Hop! using Embraer 170 aircraft, carrying up to 76 passengers. Flight AF1094 departs Paris CDG at 14.55 and arrives Cork at 15.50. Return flight AF1095 departs Cork at 16.30 and arrives Paris CDG at 19.20.

Forward bookings indicate that 75% of passengers booked to fly during the summer months will utilise the opportunity to connect via Paris CDG to Air France’s extensive network of over 180 destinations worldwide. Popular destinations include Rio da Janeiro, Singapore and Johannesburg.

“We are delighted to celebrate today the new Air France route direct from Cork Airport to Paris-Charles De Gaulle,” said Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport. “The fact that it has grown from an initial summer season-only service to one that will operate year-round, before it even commenced, is a signal of the outstanding confidence placed in this route.

“We look forward to welcoming French visitors through Cork Airport, benefiting regional tourism and to providing a friendly, reliant and convenient service to Irish passengers travelling to Paris and onwards on Air France’s extensive network to destinations worldwide.

“Cork Airport is the second busiest and best connected international airport in Ireland and we continually strive for ongoing route development and growth. The celebrations today with our airline partners Air France support our ongoing strategy.”