Air France Extends Cork Operation to a Year-Round Service

The new route was extended due to positive forward bookings.

Air France has announced that it will extend its Cork to Paris-Charles de Gaulle service for the winter 2018/2019 season, linking Ireland’s South to the French capital.

The Cork to Paris service is a new route on the Air France network, due to commence operation from 26th May 2018. The service, which was announced in January, was originally scheduled to run through to the end of the summer season, finishing on 27th October. However, due to positive forward bookings, the route has now been extended to a year-round service.

All flights will be operated by Air France Hop! using Embraer 170 aircraft, carrying up to 76 passengers.

Long-haul passengers will benefit from a recently improved range of Air France products and services, on the ground and onboard. This includes three cabins: Economy with ergonomically designed seats; Economy Comfort, which provides passengers with additional legroom and extra seat recline; and Business Class with a fully lie-flat bed.

Fares start from €129 return in Economy, including all taxes and charges. To book flights, visit: www.airfrance.ie

