Air France Extends Cork-Paris CDG Service to Year-Round Service

Air France has announced that it will extend its Cork to Paris Charles de Gaulle service for the winter 2018/2019 season, offering onward connections to up to 180 destinations worldwide. Fares start from €129 return in Economy Class, including all taxes and charges.

The Cork-Paris service is a new route on the Air France network, due to commence operation from 26th May 2018. The service, which was announced in January, was originally scheduled to run through to the end of the summer season, finishing on 27th October. However, due to positive forward bookings, the route has now been extended to a yearly service.

All flights will be operated by Air France Hop! using Embraer 170 aircraft, carrying up to 76 passengers.

Long-haul passengers will benefit from a recently improved range of Air France products and services, on the ground and onboard. This includes three cabins: Economy Class with ergonomically designed seats; Economy Comfort, which provides passengers with additional legroom and extra seat recline; and Business Class with a full lie-flat bed.

Bénédicte Duval, General Manager, Air France KLM UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be in a position to launch a year-round service rather than a seasonal service when operations commence in May. I am confident that the extra choice and connectivity this will bring, both outbound and inbound, will be well received by the local community.

“Our continued investment in the Irish market will result in stronger business links between Ireland and France and we are proud to be able to further support tourism and local businesses in the region.”

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport, said: “Cork Airport welcomes this announcement, which signals outstanding confidence in the metropolitan city region served by Cork Airport to sustain and grow new routes and services.

“We are delighted that Air France shares this confidence in the economy across the South of Ireland and in the growing number of French tourists that desire to visit this part of Ireland in 2018 and beyond. Cork Airport continually strives for consistent route growth and development and this decision by Air France is fully aligned with our growth strategy.”

Daragh Hanratty, Head of Aviation Marketing, Cork Airport, added: “The growth of this route before it takes off in May is testament to the popularity of Paris as a destination for Irish customers and to the popularity of Ireland for our French visitors. Air France’s decision to expand the service to a year-round offering with outstanding hub connectivity to a global network via Paris Charles de Gaulle airport will facilitate growth in both the inbound and outbound markets here at Cork Airport.”