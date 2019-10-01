News

Air France Has Taken Delivery of Its First A350

Air France Has Taken Delivery of Its First A350

Air France has taken delivery of its first A350 at the Airbus delivery centre in Toulouse, France. This new more environmentally-friendly latest-generation aircraft is equipped with 324 seats, with 34 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy, and 266 in Economy Class. By 2025 the company will have a total of 28 A350-900s in its fleet.

 

Air France’s Airbus A350 will make its first commercial flight on October 7. It will be gradually deployed to 6 destinations in 2020.

For Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France, “The arrival of a new aircraft is always a unique and highly emotional occasion in the life of an airline. Along with all Air France staff, we are extremely proud to welcome the Airbus A350, one of the world’s most efficient long-haul aircraft in terms of environmental, economic and operational performance. As from October 7, our customers will be able to discover optimal comfort and service on board these new cabins.

The arrival of this first A350 marks a new phase in Air France’s fleet modernization strategy. Within 5 years, more than half of the company’s fleet will be made up of new-generation aircraft!”

An asset for reducing our environmental footprint

 For many years, Air France has been committed to reducing its environmental footprint by implementing concrete actions – weight reduction on board, reducing and recycling waste, promoting eco-piloting, reducing the noise footprint, reducing and offsetting CO2 emissions and eliminating single-use plastic items.

Nonetheless, the main lever for reducing our environmental footprint remains our fleet modernization today symbolized by this very first A350.

This aircraft consumes 25% less fuel (i.e. 2.5 litres per passenger/100 km) thanks to the incorporation of materials which are up to 67% lighter – 53% composites and 14% titanium. In addition, its noise footprint is reduced by 40%.

Air France has decided to partially power the Airbus A350 ferry flight between Toulouse and Paris-Charles de Gaulle with biofuel. This initiative underlines the importance of biofuel for the aviation sector and Air France’s commitment to contributing to its development.

To mark the occasion, Air France is returning to its tradition of naming its aircraft. After consulting its staff, the company has decided to celebrate emblematic French cities.

This first Airbus A350 is therefore being named “Toulouse” by Anne-Marie Couderc, Chair of Air France-KLM and Air France and the aircraft’s sponsor. The capital of aviation par excellence, Toulouse is also the birthplace of this new aircraft that is joining the company’s fleet. Moreover, Air France has been serving Toulouse since the company’s creation in 1933.

Air France is thus promoting France, its culture and history throughout the world.

 

A new definition of comfort

 

On board the Air France Airbus A350, customers enjoy –

– a more spacious cabin in Business, Premium Economy and Economy class,
– windows that are 30% larger,
– a different air pressure system providing a more comfortable cabin atmosphere with regularly renewed cabin air,
– lighting adapted to the different flight phases.

 

The Airbus A350 cabin is also one of the quietest on latest-generation twin-aisle aircraft.

In Business, the seat turns into a real 2 metre-long lie-flat bed, guaranteeing you restful sleep. The new 18.5-inch HD touchscreen gives you access to more than 1,400 hours of entertainment including movies, music, podcasts and more. Alone or with a travel companion, the new configuration of this chic and elegant cabin adapts to how passengers wish to travel. They can choose between a shared travel experience or optimum privacy thanks to a removable partition wall.

 

In Premium Economy, the brand new “Recliner” seat is 48cm wide and reclines to 124°. Customers enjoy a 96cm seat pitch to stretch out their legs and a 13.3-inch HD touchscreen. For optimum relaxation, a pillow and a duvet are available for passengers

 

In Economy, the seat has been redesigned for even more comfort, with a reinforced ergonomic seat cushion, a 118° seat recline, as well as a 79-cm seat pitch.  The best in-flight entertainment programmes can be found on the 11.6-inch HD touchscreen giving access to more than 1,400 hours of entertainment including movies, music, podcasts and more.

 

Wi-Fi on board

 

On board the Airbus A350, customers can stay connected with Air France CONNECT, the inflight Wi-Fi offer. Three different passes are available –

– A free “Message” pass for all, to send and receive messages throughout the flight;
– A “Surf” pass costing between €3 and €18 (6,000 Miles) to surf the internet, consult and send emails;
– A €30 (10,000 Miles) “Stream” pass to enjoy high-speed internet, streaming and downloads, including the “Message” and “Surf” pass.

 

The destinations served by Airbus A350:

The Air France Airbus A350 will gradually start operating to 6 destinations* on 4 continents as from October 7 on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle –

 

·         Abidjan (Ivory Coast): from October 7, 2019 to December 8, 2019, and as from February 10, 2020 for the 2020 summer season

·         Bamako (Mali): from October 7, 2019 to December 8, 2019, and as from February 10, 2020 for the 2020 summer season

·         Toronto (Canada): as from October 27, 2019

·         Cairo (Egypt): as from December 9, 2019

·         Seoul (South Korea): as from December 9, 2019

·         Bangkok (Thailand): 2020 summer season

(*)Flight schedule on September 16, 2019.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

ITTN Awards: Just Three Weeks Left to Vote – So Vote NOW!

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2019
Read More

Thomas Cook Group: An Update

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2019
Read More

Kazakhstan: Following the Path of the Great Silk Road in the Land of Wonder

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2019
Read More

Silversea Launches Savings on European 2020 Sailings

Michael FloodOctober 1, 2019
Read More

More Treat Than Trick at Drayton Manor & Thomas Land with Irish Ferries

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2019
Read More

G Adventures Appoints Sales Director for UK and Ireland

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2019
Read More

“Passengers Want Flat Charges and Investment in Facilities” – Dublin Airport

Neil SteedmanOctober 1, 2019
Read More

Competition: ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Michael FloodSeptember 26, 2019
Read More

Competition: Win Tickets for Two to Lisbon with TAP

Michael FloodSeptember 26, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland