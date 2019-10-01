Air France Has Taken Delivery of Its First A350

Air France’s Airbus A350 will make its first commercial flight on October 7. It will be gradually deployed to 6 destinations in 2020. For Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France, “The arrival of a new aircraft is always a unique and highly emotional occasion in the life of an airline. Along with all Air France staff, we are extremely proud to welcome the Airbus A350, one of the world’s most efficient long-haul aircraft in terms of environmental, economic and operational performance. As from October 7, our customers will be able to discover optimal comfort and service on board these new cabins. The arrival of this first A350 marks a new phase in Air France’s fleet modernization strategy. Within 5 years, more than half of the company’s fleet will be made up of new-generation aircraft!” An asset for reducing our environmental footprint For many years, Air France has been committed to reducing its environmental footprint by implementing concrete actions – weight reduction on board, reducing and recycling waste, promoting eco-piloting, reducing the noise footprint, reducing and offsetting CO 2 emissions and eliminating single-use plastic items. Nonetheless, the main lever for reducing our environmental footprint remains our fleet modernization today symbolized by this very first A350. This aircraft consumes 25% less fuel (i.e. 2.5 litres per passenger/100 km) thanks to the incorporation of materials which are up to 67% lighter – 53% composites and 14% titanium. In addition, its noise footprint is reduced by 40%. Air France has decided to partially power the Airbus A350 ferry flight between Toulouse and Paris-Charles de Gaulle with biofuel. This initiative underlines the importance of biofuel for the aviation sector and Air France’s commitment to contributing to its development. To mark the occasion, Air France is returning to its tradition of naming its aircraft. After consulting its staff, the company has decided to celebrate emblematic French cities. This first Airbus A350 is therefore being named “Toulouse” by Anne-Marie Couderc, Chair of Air France-KLM and Air France and the aircraft’s sponsor. The capital of aviation par excellence, Toulouse is also the birthplace of this new aircraft that is joining the company’s fleet. Moreover, Air France has been serving Toulouse since the company’s creation in 1933. Air France is thus promoting France, its culture and history throughout the world. A new definition of comfort On board the Air France Airbus A350, customers enjoy – – a more spacious cabin in Business, Premium Economy and Economy class,

– windows that are 30% larger,

– a different air pressure system providing a more comfortable cabin atmosphere with regularly renewed cabin air,

– lighting adapted to the different flight phases. The Airbus A350 cabin is also one of the quietest on latest-generation twin-aisle aircraft. In Business, the seat turns into a real 2 metre-long lie-flat bed, guaranteeing you restful sleep. The new 18.5-inch HD touchscreen gives you access to more than 1,400 hours of entertainment including movies, music, podcasts and more. Alone or with a travel companion, the new configuration of this chic and elegant cabin adapts to how passengers wish to travel. They can choose between a shared travel experience or optimum privacy thanks to a removable partition wall. In Premium Economy, the brand new “Recliner” seat is 48cm wide and reclines to 124°. Customers enjoy a 96cm seat pitch to stretch out their legs and a 13.3-inch HD touchscreen. For optimum relaxation, a pillow and a duvet are available for passengers In Economy, the seat has been redesigned for even more comfort, with a reinforced ergonomic seat cushion, a 118° seat recline, as well as a 79-cm seat pitch. The best in-flight entertainment programmes can be found on the 11.6-inch HD touchscreen giving access to more than 1,400 hours of entertainment including movies, music, podcasts and more. Wi-Fi on board On board the Airbus A350, customers can stay connected with Air France CONNECT, the inflight Wi-Fi offer. Three different passes are available – – A free “Message” pass for all, to send and receive messages throughout the flight;

– A “Surf” pass costing between €3 and €18 (6,000 Miles) to surf the internet, consult and send emails;

– A €30 (10,000 Miles) “Stream” pass to enjoy high-speed internet, streaming and downloads, including the “Message” and “Surf” pass. The destinations served by Airbus A350: The Air France Airbus A350 will gradually start operating to 6 destinations* on 4 continents as from October 7 on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle – · Abidjan (Ivory Coast): from October 7, 2019 to December 8, 2019, and as from February 10, 2020 for the 2020 summer season · Bamako (Mali): from October 7, 2019 to December 8, 2019, and as from February 10, 2020 for the 2020 summer season · Toronto (Canada): as from October 27, 2019 · Cairo (Egypt): as from December 9, 2019 · Seoul (South Korea): as from December 9, 2019 · Bangkok (Thailand): 2020 summer season (*)Flight schedule on September 16, 2019. ​