Air France Hub at Paris CDG Celebrates 20 Years

Air France and Aeroport de Paris combined to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Air France hub at Paris CDG. The hub is the heart of the company’s extensive network, with 6,500 Air France staff, 100,000 passengers every day and 25,000 weekly connecting options.

The Air France customers’ digital experience, from the time they book their flight to their time spent at Paris Charles de Gaulle, is a reference in the airline and travel industry.

There is also dedicated wi-fi offered by Air France in all its lounges.

Jean-Marc Janaillie, Chairman, Air France-KLM

The Air France hub at Paris Charles de Gaulle has become the most powerful hub in Europe. With minimal waiting time, simplified and harmonised connections, lounges offering a unique and award-winning catering service, as well as other exclusive services adapted to all passengers, the Air France hub combines serenity and comfort in an airport to offer the best travel experience on arrival at Paris Charles de Gaulle.

  • 1,000 departures and arrivals every day
  • 59,431 unaccompanied minors travelled from Paris Charles de Gaulle in 2016
  • 100,000 bags handled every day
  • 40 million customers choose the Hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle every year;
  • 320 destinations in 114 countries operated by the Air France-KLM group;
  • Air France has seven Business class lounges and one La Première lounge
