Air France-KLM Group Welcomes Virgin Atlantic to Bluebiz

Virgin Atlantic has joined the corporate loyalty programme of Air France, KLM and several airline partners, known as Bluebiz. A renewed and refreshed Bluebiz programme is also launched globally with a new look and feel plus additional features and benefits for its members.

There are now eight airline partners in the corporate loyalty programme: Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Delta Air Lines, GOL Linhas Aéreas, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Kenya Airways, and Virgin Atlantic.

Bluebiz members will benefit from immediate savings when their employees travel on partner airline flights in selected markets.

Committed and Responsible Programme

Many companies around the world have introduced social responsibility initiatives into their business strategy. To support them in this commitment, Bluebiz members now have the opportunity to participate in the CO2ZERO programme that allows them to use their blue credits to offset their CO2 emissions related to their travel with Air France, KLM and Delta Air Lines.

Purchase, Saving and (Re)Booking Simplified

Ancillary products (seats and luggage) can be purchased online when booking on airfrance.com and KLM.com

A new simpler incentive scheme has been introduced in all markets. Based on the price of the ticket purchased, the higher the value of the ticket, the more blue credits will be earned.

In addition, it is now possible to purchase upgrades and rebook with blue credits directly online at KLM.com

An option to allow travel agents to book and ticket award bookings has been introduced in most markets.

Patrick Alexandre, EVP Commercial Sales & Alliances, said: “We are very glad to welcome Virgin Atlantic to Bluebiz. Our joint SME customers will benefit from a unique commercial offer adapted to their business travel needs. This announcement comes with the renewal of the programme, which aims to make Bluebiz even more clear and even more simple to use. Our goal is to make Bluebiz the most preferred corporate loyalty programme.”

Full details, terms and conditions of the programme can be found at the website: www.bluebiz.com