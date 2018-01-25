News

Air France Reinvents Paris CDG Business Lounge

Air France Reinvents Paris CDG Business Lounge

Air France has reopened a completely redesigned, much larger and totally renovated Business Class lounge in Hall L at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Terminal 2, with an open kitchen, private saunas and a detox bar. Created for Business Class customers and Flying Blue Elite Plus cardholders, the 3,200 sq m lounge is opening in two stages: the first part of 2,180 sq m was unveiled on 25th January and a second will open in July 2018.

“This lounge is perfectly in line with Air France’s strategy to move upmarket, in the same way as the lounge at Terminal 2G,” said Anne Rigail, Customer EVP. “It has been designed to surprise our customers with innovative services on the theme of well-being and gastronomy.”

Largest Well-Being Area in Air France Lounge

For the first time, an Air France lounge is devoting more than 550 sq m entirely to well-being. The area provides customers with:

  • An ‘Instant Relaxation’ area to relax comfortably on loungers or in mini-suites for optimal rest
  • A detox bar to relax, with a selection of fine teas
  • An area dedicated to facial treatments with two private cabins where customers can benefit from the expertise of Clarins beauticians
  • Two private saunas to freshen up between flights
  • Large luxury showers

Air France Paris CDG Business Lounge 2

Fine Dining

The lounge highlights the finest of French dining:

  • A ‘La Table Gourmet’ dining area, designed in the spirit of a Parisian brasserie, with an open kitchen where a chef prepares hot dishes by putting the final touch on the dish in front of customers
  • A self-service offer that invites customers to discover seasonal flavours for all tastes, with simmered casseroles, salads and pastries
  • A selection of wines and champagnes chosen by Paolo Basso, world’s best sommelier in 2013

Digital Art

In collaboration with French start-ups Superbien and Tetro and the agency Brandimage, Air France has created a real immersive and sensory experience thanks to digital services:

  • In the entrance hall, a series of screens accompanies customers and takes them into a world of travel with soft and airy lighting effects
  • A three-dimensional digital creation is on show in the centre of the well-being area – a surprising art form that changes shape, intensity and colour throughout the day
  • A sky with soothing lighting, in a light therapy style, for a moment of complete relaxation

Air France Paris CDG Business Lounge 3

Unique Spaces

To meet the needs of all customers, Air France has also provided:

  • ‘Le Club’, a private area, to spend time alone or with others in a warm atmosphere
  • ‘Le Petit Salon’ to take time out in a place where all is quiet and smartphones are silent
  • An ‘At Your Service’ area, to be assisted by Air France staff in the lounge to reserve showers and saunas, change seats or flights, etc.
  • ‘Air France Shopping’ showcases to discover and purchase a selection of unique Air France-branded objects
