Air France Unveils New Long-Haul Travel Cabins on A330s

Air France has unveiled its new long-haul travel cabins exclusively available onboard its Airbus A330s with Business Class (36 seats), Premium Economy (21 seats) and Economy Class (167 seats) cabins. Fifteen aircraft will be completely redesigned by 2020 in a global investment of €140 million.

The first flight equipped with these new cabins connecting Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Accra (Ghana) took off on 3rd February 2019. Until the end of the winter season (until 31st March 2019) customers will be able to avail of these cabins on flights to Accra (Ghana), Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), and Houston (USA). As from the 2019 summer season (31st March to 26th October 2019) the new A330s will progressively serve Accra (Ghana), Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), Cotonou (Benin), Lagos (Nigeria), Niamey (Niger), Bengaluru and Delhi (India), as well as Seattle, Chicago and Dallas (USA).

Business Class

The new Business Class seat, adapted to the dimensions of the A330, converts into a lie-flat bed that is 2m long and 57.1cm wide. Customers can choose greater proximity when travelling with someone or total privacy due to a sliding panel separating the seats. The ambient lighting emphasises the details of the new Business Class cabin’s décor, where leather and the Air France brand’s symbolic accent have pride of place.

A new, extra-wide HD touch-screen measuring 18.5” offers Business Class customers over 1,400 hours of entertainment. Its intuitive interface comes with a more user-friendly handset.

The toilets are “inspired from the cosmetics universe” (!) and the self-service bar has a blue and champagne colour scheme.

Premium Economy

Premium Economy has been redesigned and upgraded, with additional space:

130° seat recline in a fixed shell

one of the widest seats on the market with 48.5cm

102cm seat pitch

‎lumbar support adapted to different body shapes

additional storage space

wider footrest

3” HD screen

The softer seat cushions and wider leather armrests have also been redesigned.

Onboard all its long-haul aircraft, Air France provides customers with a red feather pillow and a deep blue blanket. A comfort kit is renewed every six months. Each passenger has a personal power outlet, two USB ports, and a wide choice of entertainment.

Economy Class

The new Economy Class seat provides additional comfort:

more space between the armrests

reinforced ergonomic foam in the seat and a 118° recline

79cm legroom

larger tray table

wider, latest generation 11.6” 16:9 HD touch screen

There is a range of redesigned accessories. A deep blue monochrome fabric signed with the accent, the symbol of the Air France brand, is used on new cushions and headrests. A new bright red blanket, the company’s iconic colour, as well as collectible night masks inspired by the company’s destinations, are also available.

The Economy Class seat is equipped with a personal power outlet and a USB plug.

Air France Connect

Onboard all redesigned A330 cabins, Air France offers its new Air France Connect wi-fi offer. Customers can choose from three wi-fi passes, accessible from their personal devices (smartphone, tablet, laptop):

Message Pass allows customers to send and receive messages free of charge from their favourite apps on their smartphone or tablet throughout the flight. Customers can also access the airfrance.com website and the Air France app to consult or modify their reservations.

Surf Pass enables customers to surf the Internet and consult or send emails. Customers can use this service in the following ways: €3 for the entire duration of the trip on short-haul flights; €5 for the entire duration of the trip on medium-haul flights; €8 (2,700 Miles) for one hour or €18 (6,000 Miles) for the entire duration of the trip on long-haul flights.

Stream Pass, available on all long-haul flights, includes all the benefits of Message Pass and Surf Pass. The Stream Pass allows you to benefit from a high-speed Internet connection for streaming and downloading throughout the flight for €30 (10,000 Miles).

The Air France Connect offer will gradually be extended to offer customers additional services and entertainment, such as detailed flight information, shopping and a wide selection of films, TV series and documentaries to watch free of charge on their smartphone or tablet.

This Air France Connect offer will also be available onboard the B787 and gradually installed onboard the B777. The entire Air France fleet will be equipped with Air France Connect by the end of 2020.