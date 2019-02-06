News

Air France Unveils New Long-Haul Travel Cabins on A330s

Air France Unveils New Long-Haul Travel Cabins on A330s

Air France has unveiled its new long-haul travel cabins exclusively available onboard its Airbus A330s with Business Class (36 seats), Premium Economy (21 seats) and Economy Class (167 seats) cabins. Fifteen aircraft will be completely redesigned by 2020 in a global investment of €140 million.

The first flight equipped with these new cabins connecting Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Accra (Ghana) took off on 3rd February 2019. Until the end of the winter season (until 31st March 2019) customers will be able to avail of these cabins on flights to Accra (Ghana), Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), and Houston (USA). As from the 2019 summer season (31st March to 26th October 2019) the new A330s will progressively serve Accra (Ghana), Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), Cotonou (Benin), Lagos (Nigeria), Niamey (Niger), Bengaluru and Delhi (India), as well as Seattle, Chicago and Dallas (USA).

Business Class

The new Business Class seat, adapted to the dimensions of the A330, converts into a lie-flat bed that is 2m long and 57.1cm wide. Customers can choose greater proximity when travelling with someone or total privacy due to a sliding panel separating the seats. The ambient lighting emphasises the details of the new Business Class cabin’s décor, where leather and the Air France brand’s symbolic accent have pride of place.

New Air France A330 Business Class seat converts into a 2m x 57.1cm lie-flat bed

A new, extra-wide HD touch-screen measuring 18.5” offers Business Class customers over 1,400 hours of entertainment. Its intuitive interface comes with a more user-friendly handset.

A330 Business Class self-service bar

The toilets are “inspired from the cosmetics universe” (!) and the self-service bar has a blue and champagne colour scheme.

Premium Economy

Premium Economy has been redesigned and upgraded, with additional space:

  • 130° seat recline in a fixed shell
  •  one of the widest seats on the market with 48.5cm
  • 102cm seat pitch
  •  ‎lumbar support adapted to different body shapes
  • additional storage space
  • wider footrest
  • 3” HD screen

A330 Premium Economy seat is 48.5cm wide with 102cm pitch and has a 130° seat recline in a fixed shell

The softer seat cushions and wider leather armrests have also been redesigned.

Premium Economy red feather cushions and blue blanket

Onboard all its long-haul aircraft, Air France provides customers with a red feather pillow and a deep blue blanket. A comfort kit is renewed every six months. Each passenger has a personal power outlet, two USB ports, and a wide choice of entertainment.

Economy Class

The new Economy Class seat provides additional comfort:

  • more space between the armrests
  • reinforced ergonomic foam in the seat and a 118° recline
  • 79cm legroom
  • larger tray table
  • wider, latest generation 11.6” 16:9 HD touch screen

New A330 Economy Class seats have 79cm legroom and 118° recline

There is a range of redesigned accessories. A deep blue monochrome fabric signed with the accent, the symbol of the Air France brand, is used on new cushions and headrests. A new bright red blanket, the company’s iconic colour, as well as collectible night masks inspired by the company’s destinations, are also available.

Economy Class bright red blanket and blue cushions

The Economy Class seat is equipped with a personal power outlet and a USB plug.

Air France Connect

Onboard all redesigned A330 cabins, Air France offers its new Air France Connect wi-fi offer. Customers can choose from three wi-fi passes, accessible from their personal devices (smartphone, tablet, laptop):

Message Pass allows customers to send and receive messages free of charge from their favourite apps on their smartphone or tablet throughout the flight. Customers can also access the airfrance.com website and the Air France app to consult or modify their reservations.

Surf Pass enables customers to surf the Internet and consult or send emails. Customers can use this service in the following ways: €3 for the entire duration of the trip on short-haul flights; €5 for the entire duration of the trip on medium-haul flights; €8 (2,700 Miles) for one hour or €18 (6,000 Miles) for the entire duration of the trip on long-haul flights.

Stream Pass, available on all long-haul flights, includes all the benefits of Message Pass and Surf Pass. The Stream Pass allows you to benefit from a high-speed Internet connection for streaming and downloading throughout the flight for €30 (10,000 Miles).

The Air France Connect offer will gradually be extended to offer customers additional services and entertainment, such as detailed flight information, shopping and a wide selection of films, TV series and documentaries to watch free of charge on their smartphone or tablet.

This Air France Connect offer will also be available onboard the B787 and gradually installed onboard the B777. The entire Air France fleet will be equipped with Air France Connect by the end of 2020.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Travel the World with Royal Caribbean International and Get Paid for It

Michael FloodFebruary 6, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Was EU’s 11th Largest Airport in 2018

Michael FloodFebruary 6, 2019
Read More

Stena Line to Launch ‘Stina’ Smart Chatbot

Michael FloodFebruary 6, 2019
Read More

Emirates to Recruit Cabin Crew with Open Days in Galway and Limerick

Neil SteedmanFebruary 6, 2019
Read More

Aer Lingus Partners With Irish Girl Guides

Michael FloodFebruary 5, 2019
Read More

Stobart Air Agrees Deal to Operate Flights for KLM Cityhopper

Neil SteedmanFebruary 5, 2019
Read More

daa Staff Raise €315,000 for Three Irish Charities in 2018

Neil SteedmanFebruary 5, 2019
Read More

Willie Walsh Honoured by ITIC at Irish Tourism Industry Awards

Michael FloodFebruary 5, 2019
Read More

Camino Ways and ITAA Launch Charity Camino Trip

Neil SteedmanFebruary 5, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland